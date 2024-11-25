Tom Izzo on his team's 3-point shooting woes: 'Make the damn shot, please'

It's the elephant in the room.

But Michigan State coach Tom Izzo doesn't mind talking about it.

"You know, when you talk about it - and I don't mind talking about it here because I feel comfortable that the last week and a half we've been shooting it better, yet, when you talk about it to your team, then it doesn't become an albatross on you," said Izzo after his team defeated Colorado in the first round of the Maui Invitational.

Whether it's described as an elephant or an albatross, Izzo isn't going to shy away from it.

And the 'it' in this case is, of course, Michigan State's 3-point shooting this season.