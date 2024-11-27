Michigan State made 'uncharacteristic' errors in its loss against Memphis

Nov 26, 2024; Lahaina, Hawaii, USA; Michigan State Spartans head coach Tom Izzo reacts to play during the first half against the Memphis Tigers at Lahaina Civic Center. (Photo by © Marco Garcia-Imagn Images)

In the semifinal matchup of the Maui Invitational on Tuesday, Michigan State fell short against a tough Memphis Tigers team, losing by a final score of 71-63. The Spartans battled, but were never able to truly get their footing throughout the contest to take control of the game. Michigan State head head coach Tom Izzo pointed to missed free throws and struggling to get back on defense as reasons that ultimately doomed the Spartans. "I saw some uncharacteristic things," Izzo started. "We've been shooting the daylights out of the free throws and we missed I think five out of seven." As a team and a program that prides itself on toughness, the Spartans were not able to keep up with the physical nature that Memphis brings to the game. "Give them credit," Izzo said about the Tigers. "They made some shots when they needed them and we just couldn't come back. They took us out of some stuff early. I thought they punched us in the the mouth. We responded a little but, and then they came back in the second half and did it again, and we didn't respond as well."

Veteran senior guard Jaden Akins ended the game with 12 points overall, with only two points coming in the second half. Throughout the season so far, Akins has had up-and-down performances — ranging from single-digit scoring performances and low impact on the game to breaking his career-high point-total against Samford with 25. Akins discussed how Memphis' defense caused issues for the Spartans, and he felt like he should have been more aggressive with the ball in his hands. "Their pressure defense kind of took us out of things throughout the whole game," Akins shared. "We didn't handle it how we should have. And I just, I feel like I kind of got out of attack mode a little bit in the second half." When asked his perspective on Akins performance, Izzo noted that the team needs to do a better job of getting him the ball. "That's not all on Jaden, that's on us, and we've got to do a better job of that," Izzo said about Akins. "I want him to be able to get 14, 15 shots a game. He still led us in shots, but didn't get enough of them, if you ask me."

On the opposite end of the spectrum of experience, true freshman guard Jase Richardson ended the game as the team's leading scorer, recording 18 points on Tuesday. While Michigan State was expecting Memphis to be a fairly physical team, playing the Tigers in real time was a reality check for the Spartans "They were more physical than what they seemed on film," Richardson shared about the Tigers. Richardson shot 5-for-8 from the field overall (62.5%) and 3-for-5 from 3-point range (60%). He added three rebounds and two assists, and he did not turn the ball over a single time. Memphis' physicality certainly seemed to take a toll on Richardson, as he was briefly shaken up a couple of times on the court, but was able to bounce back and return to action each time. It is becoming increasingly clear that Richardson is going to play a vital role for the Spartans this season, despite being a freshman. He has scored in double-digits in five out of his seven career games thus far, including in three games in a row. On the season as a whole so far, Richardson is averaging 10.4 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game, while averaging just under 22 minutes per game. He is shooting a blistering 65% from the floor, and 53.8% from 3-point range.