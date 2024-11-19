Michigan State takes down Samford 83-75

Michigan State's Jaden Akins shoots a layup against Samford; Breslin Center, East Lansing, Mich., Nov. 19, 2024. (Photo by Marvin Hall/Spartans Illustrated)

Michigan State improved to 4-1 on the young 2024-2025 season despite a Samford squad that was giving a scare into the Spartans over several runs throughout the game. MSU sent the Bulldogs packing with a 83-75 victory for the Spartans in the end, though. Jaden Akins had a career night, finishing with 25 points, a career high. He also increased team morale many times throughout the night. Jase Richardson finished with 12, solidifying him as the most consistent player on the Spartans. A late injury could dictate his future availability as MSU identified it as his left ankle that was hurt, but so far the freshman has shown great signs. A few others had solid games as well. Szymon Zapala finished with 10 points and six boards, his season high in points, and made an impact defensively. Frankie Fidler had 12 points, and continued to look impressive when drawing fouls. Tre Holloman had a great passing night, finishing with nine assists and adding five points. Coen Carr made an impact farther than just his four points, having two emphatic dunks to help improve confidence levels.

MSU rolled up with its classic uniforms, paying homage to the 2000 National Championship era. The starting five remained the same as last Saturday vs Bowling Green, with Jeremy Fears Jr., Akins, Fidler, Jaxon Kohler, and Zapala. The Spartans suffered another poor start. A bad turnover by Fears and constant running the floor helped the Bulldogs take an early 12-4 lead. The entire MSU team looked unorganized and not able to make much of an impact on either side of the floor. With around eight minutes left in the second quarter, Michigan State looked lost. The Bulldogs increased the lead to 12, forcing MSU head coach Tom Izzo to call a timeout. The Spartan offense was dysfunctional, and the zero-for-nine 3-point shooting was further holding the team back. All of a sudden, Xavier Booker hit a corner trey, following it up with a layup on the next play to kickstart a run by MSU. Despite the slow start, it seemed like a switch flipped in Akins’ head following Booker's scoring as Akins scored seven straight points to tie the game. Michigan State had an incredible first half overall. Despite trailing 21-8 early on, an abundance of players proved why the depth on the Spartans has been elite. MSU went on a 30-7 run to take a 38-28 lead going into the half. Akins led the way with 13 points entering the half and had made an impact farther than statistics says. Zapala and Booker both had great first halves, scoring eight and five points, respectively.

The Spartans started the second half well, maintaining a double-digit lead through the first five minutes of the half. Late in that segment, Carr was met at the rim by a Bulldog defender, but Carr jammed it right over him the crowd's delight. Despite the early success in maintaining a lead cushion by MSU, both teams started to hit their shots late into the second half. As a result, MSU was unable to pull away but Samford was also unable to close to within a possession. Still, the Bulldogs made it difficult and refused to go quietly. With just under eight minutes to play, Samford had cut the score to within six, and started to make the Spartans a bit nervous. Two made free throws from the Bulldogs brought it down to five with 6:27 remaining. Just when it seemed like things were getting dicey, Akins got hot with his shooting again and hit back to back threes to force the Bulldogs to call another timeout. Not finished yet, Akin responded out of the timeout with a layup off an opponent turnover to push MSU's lead back out to 13, up 72-59. Samford rallied again late to cut it back to a two-possession game with just :31 remaining, but two late free throws from Fears put the Bulldogs to sleep.

Overall, the Spartans had an impressive performance. With Samford having earned a bid to the 2024 NCAA Tournament, and expected to make it once again this season, Michigan State looked shaky but powered through and showed lots of resilience. MSU will have a few days of rest before taking the trip out to Maui where it will take on Colorado to start with two more games to follow. Start time is set for 5 p.m. Eastern Time next Tuesday with the first game being broadcast on ESPN2.