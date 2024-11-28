Michigan State outlasts No. 12 UNC in OT, 94-91, for third place in Maui

At first the Spartans dominated. Then they appeared to let a golden opportunity slip through their fingers. But after five minutes of bonus basketball on the island of Maui, the Michigan State Spartans gutted out a key win in overtime over the No. 12 North Carolina Tar Heels, 94-91.

Six Spartans finished the game in double figures, as they took turns making game-changing plays. Tre Holloman led all scorers with a career high 19 points and game-high seven assists to just two turnovers.

Michigan State outshot the Tar Heels, 54% to 50%, and scored 24 points from the free throw line. The Spartans also dominated the boards (37 to 29), second chance points (11 to 3), and points in the paint (50 to 30).

North Carolina mainly stayed in the game thank to hot shooting from deep (11-23 for 48%). The Spartans finished the game shooting just 25% (4-for-16) from the three-point line.

The big story entering the game was that star freshman Jase Richardson for the Michigan State Spartans was seen wearing street clothes on the bench during warm ups.

Michigan State issued a statement just before tipoff clarifying that Richardson, who averaged 15.5 points in the first two games on Maui, “developed symptoms stemming from an elbow to the head that required further evaluation” and had been ruled out for the game.

In addition, Coach Izzo decide to replace senior transfer Frankie Fiddler in the starting line up with junior guard Tre Holloman to match up with UNC's three guard lineup. Holloman responded with the best performance of his career.

Michigan State got off to a strong start for a change, racing out to an early 10-2 lead five minutes into the game as North Carolina missed its first nine shots from the field.

The Tar Heels eventually found their footing as they cut the lead to four points with 11 minutes left in the first half, but the Spartan offense came alive following the second media timeout.

Tre Holloman hit two three-pointers and Fiddler added another as the Spartans pushed the lead back to double digits. The Spartans hit 4-of-10 three-point shots in the first half.

The Spartans led by as many as 14 points with 3:05 to play in the first half and at several points seemed poised to push the lead out even farther. But North Carolina hit several heavily contested shots to keep the game close. After the spell of cold shooting to start the game, the Tar Heels shot 14-of-18 in the final 15 minutes of the half.

Holloman lead the Spartans with 13 points at the half, including shooting a perfect 5-5 from the field with three made three-pointers. Tre almost had a fourth trey, but a last-second shot to close out the first half was waved off due to a shot clock violation by the narrowest of margins.

This precipitated a strange sequence where the teams were brought back from the locker rooms to play the final two seconds of the half several minutes after the ESPN broadcast was already giving highlights of other games.

Instead of a 12-point half time lead, Michigan State led just 43-34. The lost three points almost came back to haunt the Spartans.

Coen Carr also had a strong first half, scoring nine points including a highlight dunk on a fast break and several strong takes to the rim. Carr finished the game with 14 points and seven rebounds.

Frankie Fidler contributed seven first half points off the bench and finished the game with 13 points.