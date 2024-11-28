Tom Izzo felt his team 'deserved to win' against UNC in Maui

Xavier Booker throws home two of his points vs UNC Wednesday in Maui. Photo credit: Brian Spurlock/KemperSports LIVE

Michigan State secured third place in the 41st annual Maui Invitational on Nov. 27th against University of North Carolina. With a rollercoaster of an ending, the overtime thriller finished with Michigan State on top, and a final score of 94-91. The Spartans put together a collective effort to pull out the win against the Tar Heels, ending the game with six different players scoring in double digits. Among those players was leading scorer Tre Holloman, who ended the game with 19 points overall and did not miss a single shot in the first half, including sinking three big buckets from beyond the arc. "They beat us last year in the (NCAA) tournament," shared Holloman after the game. "So, we just came out, and then we tried to come out fast, strong, because we still had that bad taste in our mouth from last year." Holloman said this game meant a lot to him and that he and his teammates knew this matchup was a "must win."

Along with Holloman's leadership, Xavier Booker did some of the same, putting on a rare performance for the Spartans in the second half. After scoring zero points and pulling down just two rebounds in the first half, the sophomore forward brought some much needed energy to the court for the second half. "Obviously, you guys know me as a three-point shooter, but I know I can do way more than that," said Booker. "I wanted to impact the game in other ways that my team needed me to, so (grabbing) the offensive rebounds then putting it back, just getting the right spots, playing defense, posting guys up."

A notable absence from the court and final box score was budding freshman star Jase Richardson. Following Michigan State's matchup against Memphis on Tuesday night, Richardson was ruled out of MSU's matchup with UNC due to sustaining an elbow to the head the night prior.