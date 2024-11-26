Michigan State was 'ready to fight' in its Maui victory over Colorado

The Michigan State Spartans sealed a spot in the semifinals of the Maui Invitational with a decisive victory over the University of Colorado on Monday.

"We shot the ball really well and that kinda transitioned into the rest of our game," Izzo said about the team's two-point shooting.

Jase Richardson led the team in points with 13 and Syzmon Zapala led the team in rebounds with eight.

"I thought Jase [Richardson] gave us a big lift early," said Izzo. "Slithering through those defenses, he has a knack for that. I thought Szymon (Zapala) rebounded pretty well and guarded a guy that is pretty physical down there."

Izzo sited rebounding as a big factor in Michigan State's victory, as the Spartans finished with 42 rebounds while the Buffaloes only recorded 29.

"Tonight they didn't rebound the ball as well," Izzo summarized. "Or we did."