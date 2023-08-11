Both players had a lot to say about the improved depth and leadership in the defensive trenches, what Spartan fans can expect to see this fall, and from Adeleye, how his transition from the SEC to the Big Ten is going.

During the media availability period this week, Spartans Illustrated had the chance to talk to defensive coordinator Scottie Hazelton , defensive line coach Diron Reynolds and several players, including redshirt sophomore Derrick Harmon and Texas A&M transfer Tunmise Adeleye (also a redshirt sophomore).

But the situation coming into the 2023 season is completely different. The returning players are healthy and the coaching staff added a significant amount of talent to the defensive line room through both the high school ranks and the transfer portal.

The 2022 season was a difficult one for the Michigan State defensive line room. By the end of the season, a combination of injuries and suspensions reduced the depth to virtually zero, resulting in far too many snaps for the players who remained.

One topic that came up several times on Wednesday was that the depth problems on the defensive line in 2022 resulted in players pacing themselves and not being able to go as hard on every snap. Coach Hazelton admitted this, as did the players, but 2023 looks brighter already.

"There's nobody that's really injured right now," Adeleye said about the defense (although the status of linebacker Darius Snow, who is participating in drills, is still largely uncertain).

That improved health is already paying dividends.

"Everybody's going to have to give everything on the field because we know we have somebody coming behind us that's going to do the same thing," Harmon said. "We can play fast. We can run fast, and we can do our job quicker. We don't have to hold nothing back, which I feel like we was doing last year."

This improved depth has also resulted in improved chemistry and competition, even though some of the players in the room are recent additions from the transfer portal.

"Everybody is pushing each other in (the defensive line) room," Harmon explained. "(Everybody) is learning from each other. I'm learning from an older guys like Sami (sixth-year graduate transfer Jalen Sami from Colorado) and J.J. (sixth-year graduate transfer Jarrett Jackson from Florida State). So everybody's learning and everybody's teaching in there. It's a big difference."

But Harmon is not only learning. He is also starting to do some teaching. Despite the fact that Harmon is just a redshirt sophomore, he is beginning to take on more of a leadership role. Although at first it felt "weird" to be taking on this new responsibility, Harmon seems to be getting used the idea of the younger players coming to him for advice.

"I didn't notice it at first, but the young guys are looking up to me more," Harmon said. "This year I feel like I need to step into that 'older guy' role. It was a bit of a transition for me, but I'm getting the hang of it and I'm trying to be a leader for the young guys."

As for Adeleye, despite the fact that he arrived in East Lansing this spring after two years at Texas A&M, the former five-star prospect already has some advice for the younger members of his position group. On many fronts, Adeleye appears to be wise beyond his years.

"(The young guys) have a lot of talent, but they have to learn how to take risks at the right time and to do their risk within the confines of the system," Tunmise said. "You might think that you're ready to get on the field immediately, but Coach (Tucker) has a bigger and better vision for you and knows what's best for you.

"So just trust the coach. Sometimes you just have to humble yourself and know that it's best to really focus on your technique and (on learning) the playbook."

Humility, and the hunger that comes with it, was also clearly evident from Harmon.

"I ain't really done nothing yet," Harmon said. "What did I do? Last year was my first year just getting onto the field. I didn't do nothing yet. That's how I am looking at it."