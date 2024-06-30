Michigan State hired Jonathan Smith as its 26th head football coach on Nov. 25, 2023. There were many tasks to get done for Smith and his staff once they arrived in East Lansing, including re-recruiting the current roster, looking for targets in the transfer portal and focusing on the 2024 recruiting class ahead of the early signing period on Dec. 20, 2023. However, once the recruiting contact period opened not even a week after Smith's hiring, one of the first stops the Spartans made was to Orchard Lake St. Mary's Preparatory. It was clear from the get-go that OLSM was an in-state high school the new staff — known for it West Coast ties — wanted to prioritize. The staff quickly built a relationship with St. Mary's head coach/athletic director Jermaine Gonzales, associate head coach/recruiting coordinator Greg Dixon and the rest of the OLSM staff, along with the players. On Dec. 1, 2023, Smith, assistant head coach/co-special teams coordinator/running backs coach Keith Bhonapha and Michigan State offered scholarships to St. Mary's three-star class of 2025 offensive lineman Antonio Johnson and three-star class of 2026 tight end Jack Janda (who has since transferred to Detroit Catholic Central High School). Later in the month, the Spartans offered three-star athlete Bryson Williams, and then in January, MSU offered three-star linebacker Charles "DJ" White and three-star tight end Jayden Savoury. The immediate emphasis the Michigan State staff put on making connections with the people at St .Mary's has paid off incredibly well. The Spartans have already received verbal commitments from White in April and from Savoury in June — both of whom rank amongst the top-20 players in the state of Michigan and both were priority targets for MSU at their respective positions. Williams recently took an official visit to Michigan State and currently plans to make a commitment decision soon, on July 11, with MSU being one of his finalists. The Spartans are still pursuing Johnson as well. Spartans Illustrated caught up with Gonzales and several Eaglets at Wayne State in Detroit on Thursday during the Sound Mind Sound Body high school 7-on-7 event. Gonzales appreciates the way the new Michigan State staff treats his programs and is grateful for the opportunities the Spartans are providing many of his players with at the college level. "It felt good," Gonzales told Spartans Illustrated when asked about Michigan State wanting to build a relationship with St. Mary's right away. "We were one of the first schools that (MSU's new staff) came to. And, I think I was honest and transparent about all of the other talent around here, not just ours, and gave them a good layout of where the guys are in this area. They respect that and appreciate that, and with all that being said, they were like, 'Well, we like to be here because you've got a lot of the guys right here.' And they met our guys and it's been really good from there."

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5IYXJkIHdvcmsgYmVhdHMgdGFsZW50IHdoZW4gdGFsZW50IGZhaWxz IHRvIHdvcmsgaGFyZCAhISEgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL2l1bWVl U3V0ZWgiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9pdW1lZVN1dGVoPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRh c2g7IENoYXJsZXMgKERKKSB3aGl0ZSAz4q2Q77iPTEIgMjAyNSAoQENoYXJs ZXNkal93aGl0ZSkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9DaGFy bGVzZGpfd2hpdGUvc3RhdHVzLzE4MDY4MjkzNTk1MjY4MjY0MTM/cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+SnVuZSAyOCwgMjAyNDwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+ CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwv ZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Advertisement

Gonzales played quarterback for St. Mary's during his high school days and helped the Eaglets win a state championship in 1999. He also played college football at Michigan. Gonzales was named head coach of OLSM in December of 2021, following the retirement of his longtime boss and legendary head coach George Porritt. Prior to being appointed head coach, Gonzales worked under Porritt at St. Mary's for 15 years. The Eaglets are coming off of a disappointing 3-6 season during the 2023 campaign. The 2024 roster for St. Mary's features several Division I football prospects, outside of the names already mentioned, including Gonzales' son, class of 2027 quarterback Jabin Gonzales, and many others. The Michigan State prospects — White, Savoury, Williams and Johnson — are senior leaders and ready to guide St. Mary's to success in 2024. The entire team for the Eaglets is determined to improve and Coach Gonzales expect the results to be much different this fall. "The guys being recruited to MSU are the heartbeat of our team," the elder Gonzales explained. "Some of the guys are leaders working hard for us and obviously big-time players that we expect big things from this year, on and off the field. "Overall, collectively, as a group, much more mature team from last year. The boys are on a mission — they're hungry, they want a state championship and the togetherness and unity with this team is really great. We've got a great senior class, our senior leadership has been phenomenal up to this point, so we just look forward to seeing how that translates on the field." There is really only one main objective for St. Mary's in 2024, and the Eaglets are prepared to put in the work to reach that goal this season. "It's state championship or bust," Jermaine Gonzales said. "That's our mindset and our motto right now. We're taking it one week at a time, one day at a time and one game at a time."

Orchard Lake St. Mary's in action at the Sound Mind Sound Body 7-on-7 event at Wayne State on June 27, 2024. (Brendan Moore/Spartans Illustrated)

Jermaine Gonzales went on to give his thoughts about each of the players Michigan State is recruiting. Regarding White, the head coach loves his leadership, maturity and potential. White will play a large role in how far the Eaglets go in 2024. "He's a leader, he does everything," Coach Gonzales said about White. "I've been knowing DJ since he was a kid. So, watching him develop and grow, I just think the sky's the limit for that kid. His maturity and his range and what he can do (on and off the field) all stand out." White also spoke with Spartans Illustrated. He is locked in with Michigan State and has been busy helping recruit his current teammates and other players in the state to MSU. "I didn't play like a big part in recruiting Jayden, but I gave him some tips about it," White said about Savoury. "I talked to him, played around with him a bit, like 'Jayden come to MSU, Jayden come to MSU.' Bryson (Williams), I'm still working on Bryson, trying to get him over here. I talk to Bryson, joke about it every day, but I feel like my man Bryson should come here (to MSU), come on home to the crib." White also noted that he has one big recruiting target in mind for the Spartans — four-star Michigan defensive lineman commit Bobby Kanka. While Kanka took an official visit to Michigan State earlier this month, he remains solid with the Wolverines. White is hoping to change that. "I'm still trying to get Bobby Kanka over to Michigan State," White said. "That's my main project right now." White took his official visit to Michigan State during the weekend of June 7, along with several other current MSU commits. He detailed the trip to East Lansing, including the bowling rivalry he has with Michigan State defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Joe Rossi. "The official visit, it started off amazing," White noted. "East Lansing has the only Raising Cane's in Michigan right now, and that's probably my favorite spot in Michigan. So, when I got there, it was waiting for me. Then when I woke up the next day, we ate breakfast, really good food. We ate about every three hours. "We went bowling, and with me and Coach Rossi, since he started recruiting me, it was a bowling (rivalry). So, we were looking forward to that. We ended up tying up with the bowling thing, so neither of us can really speak on each other about it. We ended up going go-kart racing, we had a little airsoft thing they had up there, but I had a lot of fun on my official."

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5NaWNoaWdhbiBTdGF0ZSB0YXJnZXQgQVRIIEJyeXNvbiBXaWxsaWFt cyAoTm8uIDQpIGluIGNvdmVyYWdlIGhlcmUgZm9yIE9yY2hhcmQgTGFrZSBT dC4gTWFyeeKAmXMgYXQgdGhlIFNNU0IgNy1vbi03IFNob3djYXNlLjxicj48 YnI+V2lsbGlhbXMgcmVjZW50bHkgdG9vayBhbiBvZmZpY2lhbCB2aXNpdCB0 byBNU1UuIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby81SkRINjEyVGI2Ij5waWMu dHdpdHRlci5jb20vNUpESDYxMlRiNjwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBTcGFydGFu cyBJbGx1c3RyYXRlZCAoQFNwYXJ0YW5zUml2YWxzKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1NwYXJ0YW5zUml2YWxzL3N0YXR1cy8xODA2NDY3 MjAyNjU0MTIyMzg3P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkp1bmUgMjcsIDIw MjQ8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6 Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1 dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

As for Savoury, who also recently helped lead St. Mary's to a state championship in basketball this past season, Jermaine Gonzales loves the skill set and physicality the tight end brings. "He's a big target at tight end — catching, blocking, he can do it all," Coach Gonzales said about Savoury. "He's shown that he can be physical, coming from the basketball world to football, and he's got a nasty grit to him that a lot of teams are going to see this year. So, that's what I love most about him, bringing the physical side of the game, too." Following his commitment to Michigan State, Savoury is ready to focus on his senior season with St. Mary's. He went into detail about his official visit to East Lansing on May 31, which is when he knew he wanted to become a Spartan. "I think the official visit was a big part of my commitment to MSU and my decision," Savoury explained. "I think going around with the players and the coaches, bonding with them all weekend, was really good." The only official visit Savoury ended up taking was to Michigan State. He had several others scheduled to various schools, and was still considering taking a trip to Wisconsin after visiting East Lansing, but the Badgers canceled after getting another tight end committed in three-star Niyzi Davis. However, Savoury opted not to take any additional official visits and he pledged to the Spartans on June 17. The vision of the coaching staff, the current players, the offensive scheme and the university itself are all things that Savoury admires about Michigan State. "I just think the coaching staff and the players as well, they all are buying in and they all want to make the program better and get to a better place," Savoury said. "I love campus as well. I thought campus was really cool. I know there's a lot of students that go there, too, so I know it will be a lot of meeting new people and a new environment and all that. So, that was really what I liked. And also, just how they use tight ends in their offense (stands out to me)." Savoury has built a strong bond with Michigan State tight ends coach/recruiting coordinator Brian Wozniak. "It's grown a lot from him coming over to my school to now him being my (position) coach," Savoury said about his relationship with Wozniak. "So, it's grown a lot and it's been good."

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5HcmVhdCBjYXRjaCBieSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL1Nhdm91cnlKYXlkZW4/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFNhdm91 cnlKYXlkZW48L2E+IHRocm91Z2ggY29udGFjdC4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90LmNvLzUzM2U3MlNmT0kiPmh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby81MzNlNzJTZk9JPC9h PiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vVm9JbVprWTFHNyI+cGljLnR3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL1ZvSW1aa1kxRzc8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgU3BhcnRhbnMgSWxs dXN0cmF0ZWQgKEBTcGFydGFuc1JpdmFscykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9TcGFydGFuc1JpdmFscy9zdGF0dXMvMTgwNjQ3NDI3MDU0 NzAxMzkzOT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5KdW5lIDI3LCAyMDI0PC9h PjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxh dGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgi Pjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Meanwhile, Williams is a true athlete who can play just about anywhere on the field. As Williams describes himself, he's a "football player" without a positional preference. While Jermaine Gonzales didn't want to give away his exact plans for Williams' usage, St. Mary's is going to call offensive plays for Williams often. He will make an impact on defense as well. "He's a guy that can do anything on the field really well," Coach Gonzales said about Williams. "So, we absolutely know that we've got to get him the ball." With a commitment decision expected to come for Williams in 11 days, his finalists are Michigan State, Kansas, Pittsburgh, Harvard and Rice. Academics are just as important to Williams as athletics. In the classroom, Williams carries a 3.99 grade point average, and he received several scholarship offers from Ivy League schools. Michigan State is recruiting Williams as an "athlete," and could use him as a wide receiver, running back and on special teams. Many of the other programs are recruiting him on defense as a safety, nickel back or linebacker or a hybrid player. Williams clearly sees the vision that Smith and his staff are building, which is something that stands out most to him about the program. In addition to Smith and Bhonapha, Williams has also grown close with wide receivers coach Courtney Hawkins throughout his recruitment. "Something that speaks to me about the coaches is their production," Williams said about Michigan State. "Coach Hawkins has put a lot of guys in the NFL and he's been able to develop a lot of guys, so that's really big. "Coach KB (Bhonapha) is a great guy, love him. He's been able to develop some guys and put them in a great position to be successful. Coach Smith, I like what he has going on, especially being able to flip Oregon State from a bad record to a good record in such short time. I like what he's doing over there." Both White and Savoury plan to attend the "Spartan Dawg Con" event at Michigan State on July 26 and July 27. Williams is considering attending as well, but that may depend on which school he ends up committing to.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5IYWQgYSBncmVhdCB0aW1lIGF0IHdheW5lIHN0YXRlIHllc3RlcmRh eSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL09MU01Gb290YmFsbD9y ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AT0xTTUZvb3RiYWxsPC9hPiA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vNk5qejR4a2s2ZyI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tLzZO ano0eGtrNmc8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgQnJ5c29uIFdpbGxpYW1zIDPirZDv uI8gQVRIIChAQnJ5c29ud2lsbDA0KSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL0JyeXNvbndpbGwwNC9zdGF0dXMvMTgwNjc5NzE2OTM4ODU4MTEw Nz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5KdW5lIDI4LCAyMDI0PC9hPjwvYmxv Y2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0u dHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2Ny aXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Moving toward the trenches, Jermaine Gonzales had high praise for Johnson. "Antonio, he's a big-time offensive linemen," Coach Gonzales explained about Johnson. "And I truly believe he's the best lineman in the state of Michigan. He's a very physical kid with a great attitude. He's a leader on the O-line — he leads the younger guys and he bring guys with him. He also thrives on pancaking (defenders) on every opportunity that he can get, yet he's still got the ability to use sound technique and form to get the job done for us." Jermaine Gonzales spoke about his son, Jabin, as well and the skill set and poise he brings to the team as the starting signal-caller. Gonzales noted that he doesn't coach his son directly too often, but credits OLSM's newly-hired offensive coordinator Nick Merlo and quarterbacks coach Joe Merlo for his development. The young Gonzales brings a lot to the table for the Eaglets. "Jabin brings that dynamic ability to the quarterback position where he can beat you in multiple ways and he's managing the offense well," the head coach said about his son. "He's a natural leader and his desire to want to win — he wants to win, he loves winning, he's a competitor, he's going to compete. He's been around this program since he was a kid, ever since I was coaching here when he was 2 years old, so it means a lot to him."

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5FbmpveWVkIHRoZSBnYW1lcyB3aXRoIG15IHRlYW0gYXQgdGhlIDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vc21zYmFjYWRlbXk/cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QHNtc2JhY2FkZW15PC9hPiA3djcgbGFzdCBuaWdo dC4gSGFkIHNvbWUgZ29vZCBkcml2ZXMgYW5kIGV4Y2l0ZWQgZm9yIHRoZSB3 b3JrIHRvIHByZXBhcmUgZm9yIHRoZSBzZWFzb24uIFREIHBhc3MgdG8gPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9TYXZvdXJ5SmF5ZGVuP3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBTYXZvdXJ5SmF5ZGVuPC9hPiDwn5C2IDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vT0xTTUZvb3RiYWxsP3JlZl9zcmM9 dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBPTFNNRm9vdGJhbGw8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdC5jby9hZ1FweWQ0VGtSIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vYWdRcHlkNFRr UjwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBKYWJpbiBHb256YWxlcyAyMDI3IFFCIChASmFi aW5Hb256YWxlcykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9KYWJp bkdvbnphbGVzL3N0YXR1cy8xODA2NzUzNTUzODM2MzYwMTg1P3JlZl9zcmM9 dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkp1bmUgMjgsIDIwMjQ8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8 c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNv bS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rp dj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

St. Mary's also held a camp earlier in the day on Thursday, so Gonzales mentioned his guys were perhaps a little bit tired going into the 7-on-7 event that night. He was just looking to see efficiency and improvement from his team on offense and defense as OLSM competed at Wayne State. He also just wanted to see him team "have fun." The Eaglets performed well on Thursday and will use the 7-on-7 competitions throughout the summer to build toward success in the fall. Prior to the competition at Wayne State on Thursday, the Eaglets participated in the 7-on-7 camp at Michigan State on June 23. St. Mary's had a nice showing in East Lansing as well. "I think it was a good building moment for us as a team," White said about the 7-on-7 event at MSU. "We started off pretty good against Saline. Then we played Cass Tech, ended up getting past them. Then we ran into a little bump against Harper Woods and ended up pulling one out against Catholic Central. But I think the thing about 7-on7s is it's only for us to build team chemistry. So, I thought that was a good moment for us to get out there and build some team chemistry." Williams built off of White's comments and added that these summer events and workouts are important for the team to learn Nick Merlo's new offense and to build camaraderie. "I feel like 7-on-7 is really huge for us, especially with the new offensive coordinator coming in," Williams said. "It's just being able to get plays in against real defenses, real reps. So I think that's really big. We look at every 7-on-7 opportunity to grow as a team, as an offense, even as a defense, just perfecting things. Our defense was pretty good last year, but we're just fixing some spots and getting stronger." Savoury then went on to speak about the team's goals for the 2024 season and why the team is confident heading into the campaign. "We're definitely trying to come out and do better than last year," Savoury said. "I think we have a better offense. And I think we have more chemistry this year than last year, especially in the senior group. I think the senior group is leading better than last year. So, we're looking forward to it and hopefully we'll be winning more games, making a good run in the playoffs." White also provided his thoughts on 2024 team and believes the Eaglets are a much-improved team year-over-year. "I think we're just a better squad than last year," White explained. "There's not so many individuals. We all come into it together, collectively, as a team. And I feel like that's going to change us between the 3-6 team (from last year) to possibly winning a state championship (this year)." Orchard Lake St. Mary's kicks off the 2024 season on Aug. 29 versus Portage Northern High School.