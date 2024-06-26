One of the longtime targets for the new Michigan State staff has been Orchard Lake St. Mary's class of 2025 three-star athlete Bryson Williams.

In December, shortly after head coach Jonathan Smith, assistant head coach/co-special teams coordinator/running backs coach Keith Bhonapha and the rest of staff took over at Michigan State, they offered Williams a scholarship.

Of course, Williams also already has two of his St. Mary's teammates committed to the Spartans in three-star linebacker Charles White and three-star tight end Jayden Savoury. MSU has made it a point to build a strong relationship with the St. Mary's program.

This past weekend, Williams took his official visit to East Lansing and participated in MSU's seven-on-seven event with St. Mary's immediately afterward.

Williams also took recent official visits to Harvard, Kansas, Pittsburgh and Rice, but Michigan State was the last program to have him on campus ahead of a potential early-July commitment decision.

Following his most recent trip, Williams spoke with Spartans Illustrated about the visit and detailed why he holds Michigan State in such high regard.