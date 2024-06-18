Class of 2025 four-star in-state defensive lineman Bobby Kanka has been committed to Michigan since August of 2023, but head coach Jonathan Smith, defensive line coach Legi Suiaunoa and the Michigan State coaching staff have been doing their best to make a push for the Howell product.

This past weekend, Kanka took an official visit to MSU to check out East Lansing and make further connections with the staff and players on the current roster.

Following the trip, Kanka spoke with Spartans Illustrated to give his thoughts on the visit and Michigan State's program.