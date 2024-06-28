Wayne State played host to many top players and teams for the SoundMind SoundBody High School 7-on-7 Showcase this week.

There were plenty of prospects at the event — including many that Michigan State has targeted or shown interest in — who were in action on Wednesday and Thursday from schools like Cass Tech, West Bloomfield, Belleville, Orchard Lake St. Mary’s and Harper Woods.

Spartans Illustrated was able to catch up with several of those targets in Detroit.