This weekend, the Michigan State football program will face a school it has never played against before. MSU will host the Richmond Spiders out of the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) ranks on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time at Spartan Stadium. The game will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network. The Spartans are 7-0 all-time versus FCS opponents. Michigan State last played an FCS foe in 2021, which ended in a 42-14 victory over Youngstown State. Richmond won a FCS national championship in 2008. In 2022, Richmond made the FCS playoffs and won its opening round game against Davidson, 41-0, before narrowly losing to Sacramento State, 38-31, in the second round. However, the 2023 season got off to a rocky start for the Spiders. Michigan State started the 2023 season 1-0 with a 31-7 win against Central Michigan last week, while Richmond's season opener ended in a disappointing 17-10 loss at home versus Morgan State, which dropped the Spiders to 0-1. Obviously Michigan State will enter this game as a heavy favorite (whenever a betting line is made available) and should win this game handily against an FCS opponent, but can Richmond show some fight? Let's take a look at the matchup in more detail.

2023 statistics review (through one game):

Michigan State: -Record: 1-0 (0-0 in Big Ten)

-Offense: 406 total yards, 279 passing yards, 127 rushing yards

-Defense: 219 total yards allowed, 96 passing yards allowed, 123 rushing yards allowed

-Third-down offense: 38.46%

-Third-down defense: 18.75%

-Cumulative Points Scored: 31 (31.0 per game)

-Cumulative Points Allowed: 7 (7.0 per per game) Richmond -Record: 0-1 (0-0 in FCS' Coastal Athletic Association)

-Offense: 264 total yards, 169 passing yards, 95 rushing yards

-Defense: 213 total yards allowed, 99 passing yards allowed, 114 rushing yards allowed

-Third-down offense: 25.0%

-Third-down defense: 30.77%

-Cumulative Points Scored: 10 (10.0 per game)

-Cumulative Points Allowed: 17 (17.0 per game) Current SP+ rankings: -Michigan State: 47th in FBS

-Richmond: 33rd in FCS

Series History/All-Time Records

-All-time head-to-head record: 0-0, first-ever meeting between the schools on Saturday

-Current streak: N/A

-Last Michigan State win: N/A

-Last Richmond win: N/A

-Michigan State all-time record: 727-479-44 (.599)

-Richmond all-time record: 574-667-53 (.464)

Uniform watch:

Michigan State: Michigan State will rock a similar look to last week, with a slight tweak. This Saturday, MSU will go with white helmets, green jerseys with white numbering and lettering, and white pants. The only notable difference from last week is that MSU went with green helmets, while also wearing green jerseys and white pants, for its season opener versus CMU.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGUgb25seSB0aW1lIGlzIG5vdy4g4pqq77iP8J+fouKaqu+4jzxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9SRUxFTlRMRVNT P3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jUkVMRU5UTEVT UzwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL09WbmxNbVBjeG8iPnBpYy50 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9PVm5sTW1QY3hvPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IE1pY2hpZ2Fu IFN0YXRlIEZvb3RiYWxsIChATVNVX0Zvb3RiYWxsKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL01TVV9Gb290YmFsbC9zdGF0dXMvMTY5OTkxOTE2 OTQzNTcwOTU2Mz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5TZXB0ZW1iZXIgNywg MjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRw czovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9 InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Read more details about Michigan State's Week Two look from Spartans Illustrated guest contributor "@msu_uniforms" here.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5CdWlsdCBvbiBXaWxsLiDimqrvuI/wn5+i4pqq77iPIDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9YdVpOY09wRGhHIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vWHVa TmNPcERoRzwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBNaWNoaWdhbiBTdGF0ZSBGb290YmFs bCAoQE1TVV9Gb290YmFsbCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9NU1VfRm9vdGJhbGwvc3RhdHVzLzE3MDAxNDQ3ODQ4ODU1NzYxMTE/cmVm X3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+U2VwdGVtYmVyIDgsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9j a3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3Jp cHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Richmond: If the tweet below is any indication, it appears Richmond will go with an all white look, accompanied by blue and red accents throughout the uniform.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5CMUcgb3Bwb3J0dW5pdHkgYWhlYWQgLiAuIC4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL09uZVJpY2htb25kP3NyYz1oYXNo JmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jT25lUmljaG1vbmQ8L2E+IDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9TSGNYRGlxRVlCIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5j b20vU0hjWERpcUVZQjwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBSaWNobW9uZCBTcGlkZXIg Rm9vdGJhbGwgKEBTcGlkZXJzX0ZCKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL1NwaWRlcnNfRkIvc3RhdHVzLzE2OTk4MjM5NTkwOTk3MDM0ODY/ cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+U2VwdGVtYmVyIDcsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9i bG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9y bS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9z Y3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Previous game results:

Michigan State 31, Central Michigan 7 It was a slow start for Michigan State, but the Spartans ultimately walked away with a dominating 31-7 victory over Central Michigan. Neither team scored until deep into the second quarter when kicker Jonathan Kim nailed a 47-yard field goal for the Spartans' first points of the 2023 season, giving MSU a 3-0 advantage. However, CMU would answer late in the second quarter when quarterback Bert Emanuel Jr. hit wide receiver Chris Parker for a seven-yard touchdown pass. That would be the first and last time the Chippewas scored, though. Michigan State's offense finally came to life after Central Michigan's touchdown, thanks to the connection between quarterback Noah Kim and wide receiver Jaron Glover. Following two receptions of 30-plus yards for Glover, MSU's offense was set up at the 2-yard line. Running back Nathan Carter punched it into the end zone from there, and the Spartans took a 10-7 lead just before halftime and never looked back. The second half was all Spartans, as MSU outscored CMU 21-0 in the final 30 minutes. The defense was dominant throughout. Running back Jalen Berger scored a 12-yard rushing touchdown, and Noah Kim threw two touchdowns, with wide receiver Tyrell Henry and tight end Maliq Carr each having a touchdown reception. Read the full game recap here.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5GaW5hbCBmcm9tIFNwYXJ0YW4gU3RhZGl1bSEgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL1JFTEVOVExFU1M/c3JjPWhhc2gm YW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNSRUxFTlRMRVNTPC9hPiA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vaTQydzdxRFNGbiI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29t L2k0Mnc3cURTRm48L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgTWljaGlnYW4gU3RhdGUgRm9v dGJhbGwgKEBNU1VfRm9vdGJhbGwpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vTVNVX0Zvb3RiYWxsL3N0YXR1cy8xNjk3Nzk4MDQ0MjA3NDE1NzAz P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPlNlcHRlbWJlciAyLCAyMDIzPC9hPjwv YmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZv cm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwv c2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Morgan State 17, Richmond 10 Richmond went into this game as a 25.5-point favorite at home, yet lost to Morgan State by a final score of 17-10. The Spiders jumped out to an early 7-0 lead after quarterback Kyle Wickersham took it into the end zone himself on a one-yard touchdown run. The Bears would answer immediately, though, when Morgan State quarterback Carson Baker scored a one-yard touchdown run of his own to tie things up at 7-7. The next score didn't come until near the end of the third quarter, with Richmond kicker Andrew Lopez putting the Spiders up 10-7 on a 28-yard field goal. Morgan State's Beckett Leary later answered with a 38-yard field goal of his own to tie the game at 10-10 early in the fourth quarter. Later in the fourth quarter, Wickersham was sacked and fumbled the ball, which was recovered by the Bears at Richmond's 10-yard line. One play later, Jabriel Jackson scored a 10-yard rushing touchdown. Morgan State took a 17-10 lead and held on from there. This was a sloppy game with seven combined turnovers, including the Spiders giving the ball away four times (three fumbles lost and an interception). Losing the turnover battle played a big role in the Spiders' loss.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5GaW5hbCBmcm9tIFJvYmlucyBTdGFkaXVtLiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvT25lUmljaG1vbmQ/c3JjPWhhc2gm YW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNPbmVSaWNobW9uZDwvYT4gPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvLzJMbkpKd1prSW0iPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNv bS8yTG5KSndaa0ltPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFJpY2htb25kIFNwaWRlciBG b290YmFsbCAoQFNwaWRlcnNfRkIpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vU3BpZGVyc19GQi9zdGF0dXMvMTY5ODEzOTI4NDA5MDI2MTUxND9y ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5TZXB0ZW1iZXIgMywgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Js b2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3Jt LnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3Nj cmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Key matchups:

-Kyle Wickersham versus Michigan State defense: Much like last week against Central Michigan, Michigan State's entire defense will need to be aware of the quarterback as Wickersham rushed 21 times for 70 yards and a touchdown against Morgan State. He also completed 23 of 30 passes (76.7%) for 169 yards, but had an interception. The 6-foot-3, 225-pound Wickersham is not afraid to lower his shoulder and pick up tough yardage on the ground. Michigan State cornerback Dillon Tatum praised Wickersham earlier this week and preached the importance of communication for the defense. Wickersham had two giveaways last week and the Spiders had four turnovers in total, so the Spartans will look to go after the ball. Getting pressure on Wickersham, but also keeping him contained when he runs is going to be crucial in this one, and of course the defensive backs need to do their job in pass coverage. -Ja'Vion Griffin/Nick DeGennaro/Quanye Veney vs. Michigan State secondary: Each of these three receivers caught at least three passes against Morgan State, with DeGennaro leading the way with six receptions for 46 yards. However, Griffin was the only one to average double-digit yards per catch (three receptions for 42 yards, 14.0 yards per catch) and Richmond didn't have a touchdown through the air. Griffin was somebody who Michigan State secondary coach Harlon Barnett singled out earlier this week because he has a lot of speed. In fact, Griffin owns the Riverside-Martin High School (North Carolina) record for the 200-meter run. There is a talent in this group, but this is a matchup that the MSU defensive backfield should dominate. Last week, the players in the secondary weren't particularly challenged downfield, but they looked notably stronger, more physical and smart in coverage. I'm not sure that Richmond's 2023 passing attack will put a lot of fear in the Spartans, but another strong showing from MSU's secondary would be promising heading into the more difficult part of the schedule. -Michigan State's defensive line versus Richmond's offensive line: The Spiders allowed five sacks last week. That does not bode well for Richmond's offensive line this week, having to go arguably against Michigan State's best and deepest position in the defensive line. The Spartans recorded three sacks and 10 tackles for loss last week. Michigan State also held Central Michigan to just 123 rushing yards and 219 total yards as well. MSU players like Simeon Barrow, Derrick Harmon, Jalen Sami, Maverick Hansen, Dre Butler and other should dominate in the interior of the trenches. Meanwhile, players like Zion Young and Tunmise Adeleye can play outside and inside, and Khris Bogle, Avery Dunn, Brandon Wright and others will look to cause havoc off the edge.

Game info:

-Date/Kickoff Time: Saturday, Sept. 9, 3:40 p.m. Eastern Time

-TV Channel: Big Ten Network

-TV Announcers: Chris Vosters (play-by-play), Matt Millen (analyst), Dannie Rogers (analyst)

-Location: Spartan Stadium, East Lansing, Michigan

-Weather Expectations: Sunny with temperatures around 71 degrees at kickoff, winds blowing north/northeast around five to six miles per hour

-Current Line: N/A as of time of publish, but Spartans Illustrated's Paul Fanson projects a line of MSU -26

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5CYWNrIGhvbWUgb24gU2F0dXJkYXkh8J+PoSA8YnI+PGJyPkdldCB1 cC10by1kYXRlIGdhbWUgZGF5IGluZm9ybWF0aW9uIGF0IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdC5jby9ldWJ1OG5SY3ZLIj5odHRwczovL3QuY28vZXVidThuUmN2 SzwvYT4uICAgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFn L1JFTEVOVExFU1M/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci PiNSRUxFTlRMRVNTPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28veHQ2V0g0 OEpRVyI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3h0NldINDhKUVc8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFz aDsgTWljaGlnYW4gU3RhdGUgRm9vdGJhbGwgKEBNU1VfRm9vdGJhbGwpIDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vTVNVX0Zvb3RiYWxsL3N0YXR1 cy8xNzAwMTc2Nzc5NDYwMDkyMjg2P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPlNl cHRlbWJlciA4LCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3lu YyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5q cyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Final thoughts:

Michigan State has respect for all opponents, as it should. Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker had a lot of praise for the Richmond program when he spoke earleir this week. “Richmond is a really good team,” Tucker said. “They’ve been in the playoffs the last few years. They’ve played a lot of good football. We’re just working to improve and prepare like crazy for this game. We expect to have a better football team this weekend.” In 2022, Richmond averaged 424.1 yards per game and 31.3 points per game, which both ranked third in the Coastal Athletic Association. As mentioned, this was a playoff team last year. Barnett noted that Richmond has used some spread concepts on offense in the past, but that the Spiders didn't show a lot of that in the 2023 season-opening loss to Morgan State. This appears to be a whole new team this year that is working in a new quarterback in Wickersham. If we are being completely honest, this game is not going to be competitive. First games are hard to judge, but Richmond's loss to Morgan State at home more than likely means the Spiders will be in for a long afternoon at Spartan Stadium. There are some very talented individual players at the FCS level, but in this one, Michigan State's talent advantage as a full team is likely going to be noticeable from the opening snap. I do expect Richmond to be motivated for this one and try to prove that it can play with an FBS team, but I'm not sure how long the Spiders will be able to compete. Expect Michigan State to run away with this game and get a lot of players game reps throughout the contest. The most important thing for the Spartans is to get out of this one healthy.