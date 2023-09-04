When the Michigan State offense needed a spark against Central Michigan on Friday night, it came from a source that perhaps was not expected. His name is Jaron Glover, and MSU fans are now plenty familiar with what the redshirt freshman wide receiver can do.

The Spartans ultimately defeated the Chippewas by a final score of 31-7, but MSU had a hard time moving the ball against CMU in the first half. That was until Glover made back-to-back big plays right before halftime.

Following a Central Michigan touchdown, Michigan State found itself down 7-3 with under two minutes to go in the first half. With just over a minute remaining on the clock in the second quarter, Glover caught a 32-yard pass, just outside the numbers, from quarterback Noah Kim to energize the crowd and his team. He then followed it up with a 33-yard reception down the opposite sideline that put the Spartans on CMU's 2-yard line.

One play later, running back Nathan Carter put it into the end zone, which gave Michigan State a 10-7 lead, following kicker Jonathan Kim's extra point, just before the teams hit the locker room.

The Spartans would never relinquish the lead from there, breaking things wide open in the final 30 minutes of play.

Glover was grateful that offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Jay Johnson called his number, and the young wide receiver made the most of his opportunity.

"It was a dream come true," Glover said after the game. "The tempo of the offense (gave) some life to the offense, (and it) was really exciting out there. Coach (Johnson) called the play and I executed it."