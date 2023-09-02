It was not always pretty, but Michigan State got the job done in the 2023 season opener and ended Friday night with a convincing 31-7 win over Central Michigan.

Of course, one of the biggest question marks Michigan State fans had entering Friday's contest was who the starting quarterback was going to be, as head coach Mel Tucker did not publicly reveal that information prior to the game.

It was redshirt junior Noah Kim who beat out redshirt freshman Katin Houser and true freshman Sam Leavitt for the starting role.

"I think it was like a week or so before the game, a week or two, I don't even remember," Kim said when asked about when he was told he won the starting job.

Kim's first career start got off to a bit of a rocky start, however. After one quarter of play, Kim only completed one pass on five attempts for negative-two yards, and the Spartans failed to put up any points.

After two quarters of play Kim completed just 10 of his 22 pass attempts (45.4%) for 145 yards and zero touchdowns. Michigan State took a narrow three-point lead, 10-7, into the locker rooms at halftime.

Kim did have a nice first-half connection with redshirt freshman wide receiver Jaron Glover, and seemed to get more comfortable as the game went on.