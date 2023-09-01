Michigan State opened its season with a slow start that saw many fans venting on social media, but the Spartans came alive on both sides of the ball to take down Central Michigan 31-7 in its season opener to advance to 1-0 on the 2023 season. Noah Kim, in his first start at quarterback for Michigan State, threw for 279 yards and two touchdowns, finishing the game 18-for-31. Katin Houser came in late for the final series and finished zero-for-one on pass attempts. Nate Carter added 113 rushing yards on 18 attempts and one touchdown while Jalen Berger added another rushing touchdown on one of his eight carries for 24 yards. Through the air, Jaron Glover led the team in yards with 75 on three catches. Christian Fitzpatrick had the game's longest play for 72 yards, while Maliq Carr (eight yards, one catch), Tyrell Henry (25 yards, two catches), and Jalen Berger (30 yards, four catches) all added touchdowns. Tre Mosley and Carr were the favorite targets for Kim, drawing six targets apiece, but Mosley only had three catches for 39 yards and Carr just the single catch. Michigan State's offense finished the game five-for-13 on third down conversions and with 416 total yards of offense. On the defensive side of the ball, Haladay led the way with 10 total tackles, including one for loss, and added an interception. Jacoby Windmon, Aaron Brule, and Simeon Barrow all notched one sock apiece while Angelo Grose led the Spartans on ariel defense with two pass break ups. The Spartans held the Chippewas to just three-for-15 on third down attempts and 13-for-25 on passing attempts for 96 yards and 123 yards on the ground on 41 attempts. Bert Emanual Jr. finished the game 11-for-17 at quarterback for CMU with Chris Parker adding the lone score, a 12-yard catch with 1:51 left in the first half.

First Half

After the opening kick off resulted in Alante Brown being carted off the field following a tough to watch head hit, Spartan fans were greeted with a 31-yard gain by Nate Carter on the opening pay of MSU's drive for the season. The next set of downs saw the game stall out with two straight incomplete passes by Kim. The Spartans managed to take advantage of a Chippewa jumping offsides to set up a fourth-and-one in punt formation, but a long snap to Carter saw no gain and a turnover on downs. Central Michigan seemingly marched down the field with ease from its own 34 yard line but stalled out on MSU's eight yard line before a holding call pushed CMU back to the 18. Central threw incomplete on the ensuing third down, but an unsportsmanlike conduct call against Derrick Harmon resulted in a fresh set of downs for CMU. Jacoby Windmon came up big on third down, holding CMU's Marion Lukes to a one-yard gain. The Chippewas went for it on fourth, but Emanuel Jr. slipped on the turf and it was MSU's ball from its own nine yard line. Both teams would punt on their next two drives as the clock turned over to the second quarter before Michigan State's offense was set up with excellent field position on CMU's 46 yard line any 8:17 left in the half. Kim connected with Tre Mosley for a 23-yard gain but the offense again stalled, this time following a false start penalty by Brandon Baldwin on third-and-12. Jonathan Kim took the field for his first field goal attempt in East Lansing and connected on the 47-yard attempt to make it 3-0 Michigan State.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Kb25hdGhhbiBLaW0gc2lua3MgaXQgZnJvbSA0NyB5YXJkcyB0byBn ZXQgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9NU1VfRm9vdGJhbGw/ cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QE1TVV9Gb290YmFsbDwvYT4gb24gdGhl IGJvYXJkIPCfmYwgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL3hiYlU0dFkwMkIi PnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS94YmJVNHRZMDJCPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEZP WCBDb2xsZWdlIEZvb3RiYWxsIChAQ0ZCT05GT1gpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ0ZCT05GT1gvc3RhdHVzLzE2OTc3NjM0OTA0MDI4 NDUwMTc/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+U2VwdGVtYmVyIDIsIDIwMjM8 L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9w bGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYt OCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Central Michigan quickly stalled out on its next drive on offense and the Spartans took over and pressed their advantage. A 21-yard completion to Nate Carter drew a roughing the passer by CMU's Kade Kostus that advanced MSU to CMU's 39 yard line. Four straight rushes up the middle by Michigan State resulted in a turnover on downs when MSU chose to go for it on fourth-and-one at Central's 30 yard line. The Chippewas took just four plays to convert the night's first touchdown. The drive was thanks to two big gains of 17- and 14-yards aided by facemask penalties committed by Brandon Wright and Maverick Hansen of MSU to march 70-yards into the end zone in just 1:20. Tristan Mattson converted the PAT to make it 7-3 CMU. Michigan State's offense answered even faster, beginning with a 16-yard return on the kick off by Brown who had returned from the locker room following the hit he took to the head on the opening kick. Kim would go four-for-six for 82 yards before Carter punched it in from first-and-goal from the CMU two-yard line for MSU's first touchdown on the season. Kim's PAT was good and the Spartans took the lead to make it 10-7 with just :48 remaining in the half.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5NSUNISUdBTiBTVEFURSBBTlNXRVJTISDwn5mMPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9fbmF0ZWNhcnRlcjU/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1 RXRmdyI+QF9uYXRlY2FydGVyNTwvYT4gZ2l2ZXMgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9NU1VfRm9vdGJhbGw/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+QE1TVV9Gb290YmFsbDwvYT4gdGhlIGxlYWQgYmFjayDwn5KqIDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9EMlM2Mm5jUEU3Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20v RDJTNjJuY1BFNzwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBGT1ggQ29sbGVnZSBGb290YmFs bCAoQENGQk9ORk9YKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NG Qk9ORk9YL3N0YXR1cy8xNjk3NzY5NTA4NzEzMTkzNjUyP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdz cmMlNUV0ZnciPlNlcHRlbWJlciAyLCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4K PHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5j b20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rp dj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

The Spartan defense held CMU to a three-and-out and MSU managed to convert one more first down before a final deep ball by Kim with no time remaining fell incomplete in the end zone to send the teams into their locker room at the half.

Second Half

Michigan State's defense initially looked to be struggling as it allowed Central Michigan to convert its first set of downs on fourth-and-one thanks to an illegal substitution penalty. The Chippewas immediately gained another fresh set of downs thanks to a 12-yard scramble by quarterback Emanuel Jr., but two plays later Cal Haladay picked him off for the first Spartan interception of the season.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5JTlRFUkNFUFRJT07inZc8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL0NhbEhhbGFkYXkyOD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ2FsSGFs YWRheTI4PC9hPiB4IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vTVNV X0Zvb3RiYWxsP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBNU1VfRm9vdGJhbGw8 L2E+IDxicj48YnI+8J+TujogRlMxLzxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vQ0ZCT05GT1g/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QENGQm9uRm94 PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vbktRNGxYSXlzMCI+cGljLnR3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL25LUTRsWEl5czA8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgQmlnIFRlbiBG b290YmFsbCAoQEIxR2Zvb3RiYWxsKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL0IxR2Zvb3RiYWxsL3N0YXR1cy8xNjk3Nzc5MjA5MTQ0MjkxODI0 P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPlNlcHRlbWJlciAyLCAyMDIzPC9hPjwv YmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZv cm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwv c2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

The Spartan offense stalled on the ensuing drive, incurring a false start penalty on third-and-five at the CMU 42. Kim threw incomplete to Carr and Ryan Eckley again came on to punt. MSU's defense forced a three-and-out on the enxt series, though, and the offense retook the field. Michigan State made fast work and in just six plays the team marched 55 yards over 2:50 to score capped off by a 12-yard rush into the endzone by Berger. Kim's PAT was good and MSU extended its lead to 10, up 17-7.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5CZXJnZXIgdG8gdGhlIGVuZCB6b25lLiDwn6SpPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9KYWxlbkJlcmdlcj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij5ASmFsZW5CZXJnZXI8L2E+IHggPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9NU1VfRm9vdGJhbGw/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QE1T VV9Gb290YmFsbDwvYT48YnI+PGJyPvCfk7o6IEZTMS88YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NGQk9ORk9YP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci PkBDRkJvbkZveDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL1BCUHhOUkVa akYiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9QQlB4TlJFWmpGPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7 IEJpZyBUZW4gRm9vdGJhbGwgKEBCMUdmb290YmFsbCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9CMUdmb290YmFsbC9zdGF0dXMvMTY5Nzc4NTYw OTc1Mjg0MjY5ND9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5TZXB0ZW1iZXIgMiwg MjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRw czovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9 InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Central was able to convert for a first down on its next drive, but two-straight sacks by Grose and Windmon on second and third downs forced the Chippewas to punt after a media timeout for the end of the third quarter. The Spartan offense lit up the stadium on the opening play of its next drive to begin the final quarter as Kim connected with Christian Fitzpatrick for a 72-yard completion to the CMU 10 yard line. Two plays later, Tyrell Henry hauled in a monster one-handed catch that drew the defensive pass interference penalty as well to convert for a Spartan touchdown. After the PAT, Michigan State led 24-7.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BcmUgeW91IHNlcmlvdXM/ISA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL1R5cmVsbEhlbnJ5MTI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFR5 cmVsbEhlbnJ5MTI8L2E+IHdpdGggdGhlIG9uZSBoYW5kZWQgY2F0Y2ggVEQu IPCflKU8YnI+PGJyPvCfk7o6IEZTMS88YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL0NGQk9ORk9YP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBDRkJPTkZP WDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL3hJNzB2NVRIdFAiPnBpYy50 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS94STcwdjVUSHRQPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEJpZyBUZW4g Rm9vdGJhbGwgKEBCMUdmb290YmFsbCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9CMUdmb290YmFsbC9zdGF0dXMvMTY5Nzc4ODUzNTI1MDU3OTY5 OT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5TZXB0ZW1iZXIgMiwgMjAyMzwvYT48 L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRm b3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48 L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Michigan State commit Andrew Dennis was in the stands to watch the catch as well.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5PaCBteSBHb2QgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0VvSG9DdGFP TVAiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Fb0hvQ3RhT01QPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7 IEFuZHJldyAoQUopIERlbm5pcyAoQGFuZHJld2Rlbm5pc18wOCkgPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9hbmRyZXdkZW5uaXNfMDgvc3RhdHVz LzE2OTc3ODgzODcyMTI1NjY5ODg/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+U2Vw dGVtYmVyIDIsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5j IHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpz IiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

After holding the Chippewas to yet another three-and-out, Michigan State's offense again made quick work from its own 45-yard line. Quick gains of 15 through the air followed by a Kim keeper for seven and a Carter rush for seven and then three got the Spartans to the CMU eight yard line. Then Kim connected with Carr for the final score of the game to make it 31-7 after the PAT.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5XSEFUIEEgQkVBVVRZISEg8J+kqSBUT1VDSERPV04gPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9NU1VfRm9vdGJhbGw/cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+QE1TVV9Gb290YmFsbDwvYT4gPGJyPjxicj5NYWxpcSBDYXJy IHB1dHRpbmcgdGhlIGF0aGxldGljaXNtIG9uIGRpc3BsYXkhIDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9rR0h2anZjQVB5Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20va0dI dmp2Y0FQeTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBGT1ggQ29sbGVnZSBGb290YmFsbCAo QENGQk9ORk9YKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NGQk9O Rk9YL3N0YXR1cy8xNjk3NzkxOTExODg3NTk4MDUwP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPlNlcHRlbWJlciAyLCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNj cmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20v d2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4K PC9kaXY+Cgo=

With 9:05 remaining in the game, each team would find itself unable to get to the end zone or convert for a field goal again with stalled drives and punts. MSU's final offensive possession saw Kim sacked for a loss of nine after Jordon Simmons lost a yard on the drive's first play with a rush attempt up the middle. CMU's offense managed to gain 49 yards on its final drive and was at the MSU 15, but ran out of time with an incomplete pass on the final play of the game. Michigan State moves on with a victory in its season opener. The Spartans will face Richmond next Saturday at 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time at Spartan Stadium. The game will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5GaW5hbCBzY29yZTogTWljaGlnYW4gU3RhdGUgMzEsIENlbnRyYWwg TWljaGlnYW4gNzxicj48YnI+VGhlIFNwYXJ0YW5zIG91dHNjb3JlZCBDTVUg MjEtMCBpbiB0aGUgc2Vjb25kIGhhbGYgdG8gcHVsbCBhd2F5LiBOb2FoIEtp bSB0aHJldyBmb3IgMjc5IHlhcmRzIGFuZCB0d28gdG91Y2hkb3ducy4gTmF0 ZSBDYXJ0ZXIgYWRkZWQgMTEzIHlhcmRzIGFuZCBvbmUgdG91Y2hkb3duLiBN YWxpcSBDYXJyLCBUeXJlbGwgSGVucnkgYW5kIEphbGVuIEJlcmdlciBhbHNv IGFkZGVkIHRvdWNoZG93bnMuPC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgU3BhcnRhbnMgSWxsdXN0 cmF0ZWQgKEBTcGFydGFuc1JpdmFscykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9TcGFydGFuc1JpdmFscy9zdGF0dXMvMTY5Nzc5ODAyODgyNjk1 MTkwMD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5TZXB0ZW1iZXIgMiwgMjAyMzwv YT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3Bs YXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04 Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK