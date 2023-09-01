Michigan State defeats Central Michigan 31-7 in season opener, game recap
Michigan State opened its season with a slow start that saw many fans venting on social media, but the Spartans came alive on both sides of the ball to take down Central Michigan 31-7 in its season opener to advance to 1-0 on the 2023 season.
Noah Kim, in his first start at quarterback for Michigan State, threw for 279 yards and two touchdowns, finishing the game 18-for-31. Katin Houser came in late for the final series and finished zero-for-one on pass attempts.
Nate Carter added 113 rushing yards on 18 attempts and one touchdown while Jalen Berger added another rushing touchdown on one of his eight carries for 24 yards.
Through the air, Jaron Glover led the team in yards with 75 on three catches. Christian Fitzpatrick had the game's longest play for 72 yards, while Maliq Carr (eight yards, one catch), Tyrell Henry (25 yards, two catches), and Jalen Berger (30 yards, four catches) all added touchdowns.
Tre Mosley and Carr were the favorite targets for Kim, drawing six targets apiece, but Mosley only had three catches for 39 yards and Carr just the single catch.
Michigan State's offense finished the game five-for-13 on third down conversions and with 416 total yards of offense.
On the defensive side of the ball, Haladay led the way with 10 total tackles, including one for loss, and added an interception. Jacoby Windmon, Aaron Brule, and Simeon Barrow all notched one sock apiece while Angelo Grose led the Spartans on ariel defense with two pass break ups.
The Spartans held the Chippewas to just three-for-15 on third down attempts and 13-for-25 on passing attempts for 96 yards and 123 yards on the ground on 41 attempts. Bert Emanual Jr. finished the game 11-for-17 at quarterback for CMU with Chris Parker adding the lone score, a 12-yard catch with 1:51 left in the first half.
First Half
After the opening kick off resulted in Alante Brown being carted off the field following a tough to watch head hit, Spartan fans were greeted with a 31-yard gain by Nate Carter on the opening pay of MSU's drive for the season. The next set of downs saw the game stall out with two straight incomplete passes by Kim. The Spartans managed to take advantage of a Chippewa jumping offsides to set up a fourth-and-one in punt formation, but a long snap to Carter saw no gain and a turnover on downs.
Central Michigan seemingly marched down the field with ease from its own 34 yard line but stalled out on MSU's eight yard line before a holding call pushed CMU back to the 18. Central threw incomplete on the ensuing third down, but an unsportsmanlike conduct call against Derrick Harmon resulted in a fresh set of downs for CMU. Jacoby Windmon came up big on third down, holding CMU's Marion Lukes to a one-yard gain. The Chippewas went for it on fourth, but Emanuel Jr. slipped on the turf and it was MSU's ball from its own nine yard line.
Both teams would punt on their next two drives as the clock turned over to the second quarter before Michigan State's offense was set up with excellent field position on CMU's 46 yard line any 8:17 left in the half. Kim connected with Tre Mosley for a 23-yard gain but the offense again stalled, this time following a false start penalty by Brandon Baldwin on third-and-12. Jonathan Kim took the field for his first field goal attempt in East Lansing and connected on the 47-yard attempt to make it 3-0 Michigan State.
Central Michigan quickly stalled out on its next drive on offense and the Spartans took over and pressed their advantage. A 21-yard completion to Nate Carter drew a roughing the passer by CMU's Kade Kostus that advanced MSU to CMU's 39 yard line. Four straight rushes up the middle by Michigan State resulted in a turnover on downs when MSU chose to go for it on fourth-and-one at Central's 30 yard line.
The Chippewas took just four plays to convert the night's first touchdown. The drive was thanks to two big gains of 17- and 14-yards aided by facemask penalties committed by Brandon Wright and Maverick Hansen of MSU to march 70-yards into the end zone in just 1:20. Tristan Mattson converted the PAT to make it 7-3 CMU.
Michigan State's offense answered even faster, beginning with a 16-yard return on the kick off by Brown who had returned from the locker room following the hit he took to the head on the opening kick. Kim would go four-for-six for 82 yards before Carter punched it in from first-and-goal from the CMU two-yard line for MSU's first touchdown on the season. Kim's PAT was good and the Spartans took the lead to make it 10-7 with just :48 remaining in the half.
The Spartan defense held CMU to a three-and-out and MSU managed to convert one more first down before a final deep ball by Kim with no time remaining fell incomplete in the end zone to send the teams into their locker room at the half.
Second Half
Michigan State's defense initially looked to be struggling as it allowed Central Michigan to convert its first set of downs on fourth-and-one thanks to an illegal substitution penalty. The Chippewas immediately gained another fresh set of downs thanks to a 12-yard scramble by quarterback Emanuel Jr., but two plays later Cal Haladay picked him off for the first Spartan interception of the season.
The Spartan offense stalled on the ensuing drive, incurring a false start penalty on third-and-five at the CMU 42. Kim threw incomplete to Carr and Ryan Eckley again came on to punt. MSU's defense forced a three-and-out on the enxt series, though, and the offense retook the field.
Michigan State made fast work and in just six plays the team marched 55 yards over 2:50 to score capped off by a 12-yard rush into the endzone by Berger. Kim's PAT was good and MSU extended its lead to 10, up 17-7.
Central was able to convert for a first down on its next drive, but two-straight sacks by Grose and Windmon on second and third downs forced the Chippewas to punt after a media timeout for the end of the third quarter.
The Spartan offense lit up the stadium on the opening play of its next drive to begin the final quarter as Kim connected with Christian Fitzpatrick for a 72-yard completion to the CMU 10 yard line. Two plays later, Tyrell Henry hauled in a monster one-handed catch that drew the defensive pass interference penalty as well to convert for a Spartan touchdown. After the PAT, Michigan State led 24-7.
Michigan State commit Andrew Dennis was in the stands to watch the catch as well.
After holding the Chippewas to yet another three-and-out, Michigan State's offense again made quick work from its own 45-yard line. Quick gains of 15 through the air followed by a Kim keeper for seven and a Carter rush for seven and then three got the Spartans to the CMU eight yard line. Then Kim connected with Carr for the final score of the game to make it 31-7 after the PAT.
With 9:05 remaining in the game, each team would find itself unable to get to the end zone or convert for a field goal again with stalled drives and punts. MSU's final offensive possession saw Kim sacked for a loss of nine after Jordon Simmons lost a yard on the drive's first play with a rush attempt up the middle. CMU's offense managed to gain 49 yards on its final drive and was at the MSU 15, but ran out of time with an incomplete pass on the final play of the game.
Michigan State moves on with a victory in its season opener. The Spartans will face Richmond next Saturday at 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time at Spartan Stadium. The game will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network.