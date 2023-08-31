Michigan State men's basketball had most of the pieces to the non-conference puzzle filled in already, but fans can finish penciling in the last opponent following the release of the full non-conference schedule on Thursday afternoon. MSU fans will get to watch eight home games this season with only three neutral court matchups and no true road games for the 2023-2024 non-conference season. While several high-profile matchups await, it is also not quite the daunting travel and opponent schedule usually seen by a Tom Izzo-coached Michigan State team.

Thanks to regular updates from Spartans Illustrated during the offseason, Spartan fans were aware of the majority of the schedule prior to today. The missing pieces finally released today come with an exhibition matchup against the Hillsdale Chargers on October 25 and a visit by Stony Brook on Dec. 21. The matchup against Division II Hillsdale will be the second exhibition game against the Chargers. The Spartans defeated the Chargers 80-58 on Nov. 4, 2011 back when Hillsdale was still a member of the GLIAC. Now a member of the Great Midwest Athletic Conference, the exhibition game will be the second time the program will visit the Breslin Center. As for the regular season matchup against Stony Brook, it will be the second matchup between the two programs. The Seawolves visited East Lansing for the first game between the two programs Nov. 18, 2017. The Spartans hold a 1-0 advantage in the series thanks to a 93-71 victory. The full schedule is available below.

Michigan State Men's Basketball 2023-2024 Non-Conference Schedule Date Opponent Location Oct. 25 Hillsdale (exh) East Lansing, MI Oct. 29 Tennessee (exh) East Lansing, MI Nov. 6 James Madison East Lansing, MI Nov. 9 Southern Indiana East Lansing, MI Nov. 14 Duke* Chicago, IL Nov. 17 Butler+ East Lansing, MI Nov. 19 Alcorn State^ East Lansing, MI Nov. 23 Arizona^ Palm Springs, CA Nov. 28 Georgia Southern East Lansing, MI Dec. 16 Baylor Detroit, MI Dec. 18 Oakland East Lansing, MI Dec. 21 Stony Brook East Lansing, MI Dec. 29/30 Indiana State East Lansing, MI