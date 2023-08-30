Tragically, the death toll from the wildfires in Maui is at least 115 people , with 99% of the search of the burn area being completed.

All proceeds from the event will be donated to the Hawai'i Community Foundation Maui Strong Fund , providing financial resources to the relief efforts from the devastating Maui wildfires.

Michigan State men's basketball fans will have the opportunity to check out the team in action early, and support a great cause. The Spartans will host Tennessee in a charity exhibition game on Sunday, Oct. 29 at the Jack Breslin Student Events Center.

Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo and Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes have a great relationship, and their teams scrimmaged last year ahead of the 2022-2023 season.

"The Maui Invitational and the city of Lahaina have always held a special place in my heart," Izzo said in a statement. "The images we've all seen and the stories we've heard following the wildfires have touched so many of us in the college basketball world and I know that our thoughts and prayers are with all of those who have been affected.

"We've had plans to scrimmage Rick's team since last fall and we spoke about what we could do to help and honor the city of Lahaina and the people there who are in need. I'm hopeful that our Spartan family will pack the Breslin Center for what will be a great game, but will have an even greater mission, and that's to help the Lahaina community as much as we can."

Michigan State has played in the Maui Invitational at the Lahaina Civic Center five times. The first time came in 1991 under legendary coach Jud Heathcote, and the Spartans won the tournament that year. MSU returned to Maui in 1995 (Izzo's coaching debut), 2005, 2010 and 2019. The Spartans are scheduled to return to the event in 2024, if it is to still take place.

Barnes is excited for the opportunity as well.

"First, I appreciate Coach Izzo and Michigan State for hosting this game, which will benefit a community that means so much to the world of college basketball," Barnes said. "While we certainly need to continue to pray for the families in Maui who have been impacted, this benefit game will enable us to offer tangible support toward the restoration of Maui and its beautiful spirit."

In the 1995 event, Izzo picked up his first collegiate win as a head coach, beating Chaminade, 69-66. The Maui Invitational will always mean a lot for Izzo, and he looks forward to helping with relief efforts.

"Our program at Michigan State has had the opportunity to visit the island five different times and I'll never forget the feelings I had when we arrived and when I walked on to the floor at the Lahaina Civic Center to start my career," Izzo said. "It's one of the most special events in college basketball and it's because of the people who put it on and the city that embraces and welcomes all of us."

The event is expected to be broadcast on TV as well. Further details, such as ticket information, game time, TV channel and more will be released at a later date.

As for the regular season, it was recently revealed that Michigan State will host Georgia Southern and Indiana State. Michigan State's non-conference schedule currently features seven home games and three neutral site matchups confirmed or reported to date. Big Ten Conference opponents can be found here.