Michigan State will be returning to Maui for the 2024 Maui Jim Maui Invitational. The 41st annual tournament will be held from Nov. 25-27 at the historic Lahaina Civic Center in Maui, Hawaii.

The Spartans participation was initially reported last fall, but Michigan State officially confirmed on Tuesday afternoon that the program will be a part of the 2024 tournament.

Michigan State will be participating for the sixth time in the annual tournament (1991, 1995, 2005, 2010, and 2019). MSU won the championship in its inaugural trip in 1991, and head coach Tom Izzo made his coaching debut as head of the Green & White at the tournament in 1995. The 2005 tournament also included a thrilling triple overtime 109-106 loss to Gonzaga in the second game that year.

2024's event will feature a combined 214 NCAA Tournament appearances across the field's participants, 45 Final Four berths, and 13 NCAA Tournament titles (including 2023 UConn).

"There is simply no other early-season college basketball tournament that rivals the spirit, talent and overall 'magic' of the Maui Jim Maui Invitational," said Tournament Chairman, Dave Odom. "The 2024 field is not only going to bring top tier programs representing eight of the most dominant conferences in the sport, but also fans from all corners of the country. Whether it's your first time on-island, or you've made packing into the historic Lahaina Civic Center an annual tradition, this Tournament experience is on every college basketball fan's bucket list - and this loaded 2024 field is going to make it hard to resist."

The most recent Maui Invitational in 2022 saw Arizona win the championship over Creighton. Other participants included Arkansas, Cincinnati, Louisville, Ohio State, San Diego State, and Texas Tech.