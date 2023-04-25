Michigan State, and each of the Big Ten schools, will again play a 20-game conference slate. The Spartans will play three teams at home only, three teams on the road only and seven teams both home and away.

On Tuesday, the Big Ten Conference announced the conference opponents for all 14 member schools for the 2023-2024 men’s basketball season.

Michigan State's home-only opponents will be versus Iowa, Ohio State and Rutgers. The away-only opponents include Indiana, Nebraska and Purdue.

Meanwhile, MSU will see the following opponents twice during the 2023-2024 season (both at home and away): Maryland, Minnesota, Nebraska, Michigan, Illinois, Penn State and Wisconsin.

The dates, times, and television information for each game will be announced at a later time.

The 2023-2024 Big Ten Conference Men’s Basketball season will conclude with the 27th annual Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament, which is scheduled for March 13 through March 17, 2024. For the first time ever, the conference tournament will be played at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Michigan State finished the 2022-2023 season with a 21-13 overall record and 11-8 mark in Big Ten play. The Spartans advanced to the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Tournament.

Michigan State will return fifth-year seniors Tyson Walker and Malik Hall in 2023-2024, as well as several other contributors from the 2022-2023 season. MSU also welcomes in a top-five-ranked 2023 recruiting class for the upcoming season.