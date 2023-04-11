Hall, like Walker, will take advantage of the extra year of eligibility he has at his disposal due to the blanket waiver granted by the NCAA during the 2020-2021 season that was heavily impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Michigan State men’s basketball program received its second dose of good news this week as senior forward Malik Hall announced that he will return in 2023-2024 for a fifth and final year of college eligibility. This follows senior guard Tyson Walker’s announcement that he will return for a fifth season of college basketball .

"I think Michigan State Basketball has the opportunity to be very special next season and I'm really excited to announce that I will be returning for my final season," Hall said in a statement posted to social media on Tuesday.

Hall, who dealt with a stress reaction in his foot throughout the 2022-2023 season, and appears to have recently had surgery on that same left foot, averaged 8.9 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game. Hall shot 43.6% from the field, 32.7% from deep and 84.6% from the free-throw line.

The injury limited Hall to just 23 of the Spartans’ 34 games, including five starts, this past season. He averaged 25.7 minutes per game. Hall brings versatility to Michigan State, as he can play multiple positions in the front-court. He also brings leadership to the squad and is well-respected by his teammates.

Hall also brings a sense of “calmness” to Tom Izzo while he is on the court, which the head coach mentioned multiple times this past season. So, much like Walker, Hall’s veteran presence will be huge on the court, and perhaps even bigger as a leader in the locker room.

With Hall and Walker back in the fold, it appears Michigan State will have a championship-caliber roster in 2023-2024. There could still be changes, but as of now, the Spartans boast 12 scholarship players that could all see minutes next season, at least until Izzo and his staff narrow down the rotation.

-Fifth-year senior: Malik Hall, Tyson Walker (2)

-Senior: A.J. Hoggard, Mady Sissoko (2)

-Junior: Jaden Akins (1)

-Sophomore: Carson Cooper, Tre Holloman, Jaxon Kohler (3)

-Freshman: Xavier Booker, Coen Carr, Jeremy Fears, Gehrig Normand (4)

Additionally, one scholarship would be available (although it seems unlikely Izzo would choose to fill it). Walk-ons Steven Izzo, Davis Smith and Nick Sanders could all return in 2023-2024 as well.

Graduate senior forward Joey Hauser could opt to return next season as well, and is yet to make a public decision, but he is widely expected to move on from the program and pursue professional basketball or a professional career elsewhere. Graduate senior guard/forward Jason Whitens exhausted his eligibility after the 2022-2023 season and will move on.

So far, MSU’s lone transfer portal departure is Pierre Brooks II. He plans to play at Butler in 2023-2024.