"I would love to thank MSU for the opportunity to be on an amazing program these last two years," Brooks said in his social media statement. "I have built long lasting relationship with my teammates, coaches, and fans and I will always be grateful.

"Spartan Nation, I am thankful for everything that you guys have done and all of the support that you have given me through these past 2 years. I want to also thank Coach Izzo for taking a chance on me and giving me the opportunity to play for this amazing university.

"With all of this being said, it is time for me to start a new chapter of my career. I will be entering my name in the transfer portal and starting a new journey."

Perhaps the writing was on the wall here as Brooks did not play a single minute in MSU's three NCAA Tournament games and saw his role diminish more and more as the season progressed.

Brooks, listed at 6-foot-6 and 220 pounds, played 30 games for the Spartans during the 2022-2023 season, which included four starts. He averaged 14.3 minutes, 3.6 points and 1.7 rebounds per game. Brooks shot 33.3% from the floor overall, and 32.4% from 3-point range. He last scored a point against Rutgers on Feb. 4 in which he scored five points.

In two seasons in East Lansing, Brooks played in 55 games. He averaged 2.4 points and 1.1 rebounds per game, while shooting 32.8% percent from the field and 30.6% from deep.

Brooks, a Detroit native and former Michigan State Mr. Basketball, signed with the Spartans as a member of the 2021 class. He was a four-star prospect and ranked in the top-70 of the country.

If Brooks were to leave, Michigan State would have a scholarship open up. With four freshmen coming into the program from the 2023 class, and with decisions coming from seniors Malik Hall and Tyson Walker (assuming graduate senior Joey Hauser does not return), the Spartans will have anywhere between one and three scholarships available.

If Walker and Hall decide to return for a final year of eligibility in 2023-2024, and Hauser does not, and if Brooks does indeed transfer out, MSU's current scholarship count for next season would break down as follows:

Fifth-year seniors: Malik Hall, Tyson Walker (2)

Senior: A.J. Hoggard, Mady Sissoko (2)

Junior: Jaden Akins (1)

Sophomore: Carson Cooper, Tre Holloman, Jaxon Kohler (3)

Freshman: Xavier Booker, Coen Carr, Jeremy Fears, Gehrig Normand (4)

As of now, that would be a total of 12 and leave one scholarship open, assuming nobody else leaves this offseason.

Of note, Hoggard and Sissoko have the option of an extra year of eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic during the 2020-2021 season. Although they are both seniors in 2023-2024, they can choose to return for the 2024-2025 season.