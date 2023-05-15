The 10,000 seat arena in the desert outside Palm Springs announced Monday morning it will play host to "The Acrisure Classic" between the two teams and is set to follow the Detroit Lions annual Thanksgiving Day game against the Green Bay Packers. Tickets will go on sale on Wednesday, May 17 at 1 p.m. ET.

Michigan State men's basketball will face off against Arizona on Thanksgiving Day in a neutral court matchup between the two heavyweight programs. The Spartans and Wildcats will play one another at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) at the Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, California with the game being broadcast on FOX.

MSU head coach Tom Izzo hinted at the matchup in his end-of-season press conference last month. The matchup will be the sixth time Izzo has played the Wildcats and the eighth meeting all-time for the programs in a series that dates back to Jan. 2, 1947. Michigan State holds a 2-5 record and Izzo has gone 2-3 versus Arizona.

In the most recent matchups, Arizona prevailed 65-63 in the Armed Forces Classic on Nov. 11, 2016 in Honolulu, Hawaii. Michigan State won the prior two meetings, a thrilling 74-71 overtime win Nov. 23, 2005 in the Maui Jim Maui classic and a 74-60 victory on Dec. 15, 2001 in East Lansing on Dec. 15, 2001.

Both teams are coming off strong campaigns in the 2022-2023 season that saw Arizona finish second in the Pac-12 regular season and earn a tournament title before falling as the No. 2-seed to No. 15-seeded Princeton in the first round. Michigan State advanced to the Sweet 16 as the No. 7-seed before falling to Kansas State.

Arizona and Michigan State are projected to open the season in the top-25 per early pundit predictions. The Spartans are ranked as high as number four in some projections and Arizona in the top-25.

As for the host arena in California for 2023's matchup between the two programs, it will mark the first college basketball game and just the second basketball game ever for the venue that opened in December 2022. It is home of the American Hockey League's Coachella Valley Firebirds, an affiliate of the NHL's Seattle Kraken and owned by Greg Williams, the CEO of Acrisure which is an insurance company based in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Williams is a generous donor to MSU and well known by Izzo.