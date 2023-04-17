Michigan State's head men's basketball coach Tom Izzo wrapped up the 2022-23 season with an end-of-season press conference in East Lansing last week to highlight the many positives of the future of MSU basketball, while also wrapping up the previous basketball season.

"All in all, under the circumstances, I think it was a very good season," Izzo said about the 2022-2023 season. "Never ends the way you want unless you win it all, but I can't say that, that was the number one objective this year"

With the 2022-2023 season now over, there were plenty of positive moments throughout the season, including the early season double-overtime win against Kentucky, the nail-biting finish against Villanova at the Breslin Center that produced maybe the play of the non-conference slate for the Spartans via a poster from guard Jaden Akins, the emotional home victory over ranked Indiana, and of course, the run to the Sweet Sixteen.

The Spartans left fans on the edge of our seats the entire 2022-23 season. In a year where injuries made a huge impact early, not many people expected much from this roster and consistency often escaped the team, the Spartans still ended up producing a second weekend NCAA Tournament run.

MSU fought through the ups and downs, and had a chance to really make a mark on this campaign,

"Especially early, when we had the injuries, it was about surviving the times we had to survive, and really realizing at the end just how close we were to maybe doing something," Izzo said. "Not because of the way it ended, but if you look back at a couple of games I thought we should've won, could've one, that's how fragile a season is. It's, as they say, a game of inches, or in mine, a game of a point."

With the focus now onto the 2023-2024 season, there are extremely high expectations for this version of the Michigan State men's basketball squad. The Spartans return every contributing player on the 2022-23 roster minus sharpshooter Joey Hauser (most likely), who ripped the nets this previous season to a tune of 46% from 3-point range.

While Hauser's expected departure is a big loss for the Spartans, the team returns several scholarship players: Tyson Walker, A.J. Hoggard, Jaden Akins (Akins could still declare for the NBA Draft, as Izzo alluded to some of his player potentially doing so) and Tre Hollomon in the back-court, and Malik Hall, Mady Sissoko, Jaxon Kohler and Carson Cooper in the front-court.

MSU also brings in the fifth-ranked recruiting class in the country. The 2023 recruiting class is highlighted by five-star power forward Xavier Booker, four-star point guard Jeremy Fears Jr., four-star forward Coen Carr and four-star guard/forward Gehrig Normand.

Booker comes into East Lansing as the top-ranked power forward in the 2023 class and ranked as the ninth overall player in the 2023 class. Booker will be one of the Spartans more versatile players on the roster next season, as he displays exceptional ball handling skills, a smooth jump shot and the ability to play at and above the rim. The left-hander might take some time to get his feet wet, but is thought to have sky-high potential.