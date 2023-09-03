One of the biggest uncertainties coming into the 2023 Michigan State football season was the wide receivers room The departure of Jayden Reed to the NFL and Keon Coleman to Florida State via the transfer portal left a void in the position group.

The Spartans did return one seasoned veteran in redshirt senior Tre Mosley, but the rest of the returners from the 2022 team in the wide receivers room combined returned a total of just 24 career receptions coming into the year. The receiving corps appeared to have talent, but it was all unproven.

But the performance on Friday night was evidence that the Spartans' passing attack might be more potent than expected, in large part due to some unfamiliar faces. The group of Mosley, Montorie Foster Jr., Christian Fitzpatrick, Jaron Glover and Tyrell Henry accounted for 11 catches, totaling 216 yards (96 yards of which came after the catch).

This quintet was only credited with one drop and that one goes on the ledger of the veteran Mosley. On balance, it was a great start for the young room. This group of five was also responsible for one spectacular one-handed touchdown catch from Henry, a sophomore.