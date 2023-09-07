In a video montage posted to social media featuring clips from last week’s win against Central Michigan - and video of a MSU player doing construction-type work - it has been revealed that MSU will go with the white helmet, green jersey and white pants this week against Richmond.

After week 1 brought what many call the “classic” combo for Michigan State football, week 2 has brought another popular combo among Spartan fans.

Some quick notes:

- This is the debut for the new white helmet with the Greek key pattern stripe. Both the green jersey and white pants were worn last week against Central Michigan.

- This game marks the third time MSU has worn white helmets, green jerseys and white pants under Mel Tucker (gruff sparty helmet against WKU in 2021, opener against WMU in 2022).

- This is the 29th unique uniform combo under 34 games under head coach Mel Tucker.

The white-green-white uniform combo debuted against Iowa in 2017 and has become a popular combination for MSU fans in the years since. Perhaps the most notable of this combination was the win in the Holiday Bowl in 2017, and the debut of the white gruff Sparty helmet in 2021.

Many of my X (Twitter) followers were correct in their predictions (I was as well). As I pointed out yesterday, it is unlikely that MSU will repeat a uniform combo this season, as they have yet to wear the same combination twice in one season under Mel Tucker.