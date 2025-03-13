Locked On Spartans: MSU gets white-hot Oregon to start BTT

Can Michigan State dominate the Big Ten tournament?
With a highly anticipated rematch against Oregon, the Spartans are poised to showcase their depth and strategic prowess.
Michigan State's recent performances promise an exciting showdown. The episode explores the Spartans' zone offense tactics and the impact of Jase Richardson's impressive play.
Discover how these elements could shape their tournament journey.
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball, hockey, and recruiting coverage, not to mention our non-revenue sports coverage and subscriber exclusive forum. Sign up with Spartans Illustrated now!