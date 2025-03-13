Advertisement
Published Mar 13, 2025
Locked On Spartans: MSU gets white-hot Oregon to start BTT
Matt Sheehan  •  Spartans Illustrated
Staff Writer
Can Michigan State dominate the Big Ten tournament?

With a highly anticipated rematch against Oregon, the Spartans are poised to showcase their depth and strategic prowess.

Michigan State's recent performances promise an exciting showdown. The episode explores the Spartans' zone offense tactics and the impact of Jase Richardson's impressive play.

Discover how these elements could shape their tournament journey.

