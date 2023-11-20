Carrie, out of Carrollwood Day School in Tampa, Florida, ranks as the No. 10 running back, No.18 player in the state of Florida and No. 120 player nationally in the 2024 class.

The news was first reported by Hayes Fawcett on Monday, and Carrie has since confirmed with Spartans Illustrated.

Carrie originally committed to Michigan State in June, a couple of weeks after his official visit to the school, and said at the time that MSU "just feels like home."

Of course, a lot has changed since then, with Michigan State firing head coach Mel Tucker in September for cause, noting in the wake of sexual harassment allegations his failure to adhere to personal conduct requirements in his contract, including among his alleged transgressions a requirement to abstain from "acts of moral turpitude."

With Tucker no longer at the helm of the program, the future of the rest of the staff is in question. Carrie is close with MSU running backs coach Effrem Reed, but there is no guarantee Reed will be retained by the next head coach.

Carrie will have no shortage of suitors. He has nearly 50 scholarship offers to his name, and recently took visits to North Carolina State and South Carolina. He's also recently discussed his interest in SMU, Texas A&M, USC and Louisville.

Carrie becomes the sixth prospect in Michigan State's 2024 recruiting class to decommit since Tucker's firing. The other recruits to back off of their pledge in that time span have been offensive lineman Logan Bennett and Andrew Dennis, and defensive backs Syair Torrence, Reggie Powers III and Camren Campbell.

With Carrie no longer a part of the group, Michigan State's 2024 class is down to just eight commitments as of press time. The class ranks 91st in the country.