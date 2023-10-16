Similarly to how fellow former Michigan State commit Syair Torrence announced in his decommitment decision on Sunday, Dennis in his announcement on X (formerly Twitter) pointed to the "fear of the unknown" as a reasoning for his decommitment.

"As everyone knows, the fear of the unknown is scary," Dennis said on social media. "When you are a recruit and trying to plan your future, it is even more so. After patiently monitoring the situation and many conversations with my parents and everyone who has supported me through this process, at this time I have decided to decommit from MSU and reopen my recruitment. I will still be considering MSU as one of my choices though. I would like to thank the entire MSU coaching staff and support staff for the opportunity to be a Spartan. I would especially like to thank Coach Kap and Coach Lail for investing so much time into my recruiting process and believing in me as a football player and person. I will be forever grateful to both of you. I would also like to thank the Spartan fans and community for all the love and support. Much love to you Spartan Nation.

Sincerely,

AJ Dennis"

Dennis was one of Michigan State's longest standing commitments prior to Monday afternoon, committing to the Spartans back in April. After his commitment, Dennis would only take an official visit to East Lansing in June and had been a frequent visitor on campus this fall.

However, as this fall has progressed, Dennis began looking more and more at his other available options, including taking visits to Illinois and Purdue. On top of the Fighting Illini and Boilermakers, other programs such as Penn State, Stanford, Nebraska and Auburn have all become involved in his recruitment.

This past weekend, Dennis was on hand for Purdue's home matchup against the Ohio State Buckeyes, a game that Ohio State would come out on top 41-7.

Dennis said in his statement that he will still consider Michigan State, and sources close to his recruitment have told Spartans Illustrated reiterated that.

The Mount Pleasant, Michigan native is the fourth prospect to decommit from the Spartans since the beginning of the Mel Tucker sexual harassment allegations came to light in September. Tucker was officially fired on Sept. 27.

Joining Dennis in decommitting from the MSU program includes the aforementioned Syair Torrence, Reggie Powers III and Camren Campbell. All three are defensive back prospects.

With Dennis' decommitment, the Spartans hold nine commitments in their 2024 recruiting class which ranks 73rd in the Rivals Team Recruiting Rankings.