Michigan State has lost another commitment in its 2024 class. Reggie Powers III , a three-star defensive back out of Ohio, announced his decommitment via X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday evening.

"Thank you MSU Staff and Fans for all the love and support," Powers said in his social media post. "After much consideration with my family I have decided to re-open my recruitment. I appreciate you all. Go Green!"

Powers becomes the second player to decommit since the news of head coach Mel Tucker's suspension and impending termination from Michigan State University.

Camren Campbell, who is also a 2024 three-star defensive back prospect, announced his decision to decommit from the Spartans on Saturday night.

Powers has earned recent scholarship offers from Oklahoma and UCLA. He has well over 30 offers in total, including one from his home-state program, Ohio State.

He ranks as the No. 22 player in the state of Ohio and the No. 47 safety in the 2024 class.