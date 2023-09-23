Michigan State football lost the commitment of 2024 three-star defensive back Camren Campbell (Tampa, Florida) on Saturday night, as he announced his decommitment from the Spartans via X (formerly Twitter).

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0idW5kIiBkaXI9 Imx0ciI+4pyeLjxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRh Zy9OZXdCZWdpbm5pbmdzP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij4jTmV3QmVnaW5uaW5nczwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNv LzlKclBFcDdIUlAiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS85SnJQRXA3SFJQPC9hPjwv cD4mbWRhc2g7IOGble+6g+qSkuqSkuqNj+KBtyAoQGNhbXJlbl9jYW1wYmVs bCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9jYW1yZW5fY2FtcGJl bGwvc3RhdHVzLzE3MDU3NTA0NzkyOTUxMzU5Njk/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1 RXRmdyI+U2VwdGVtYmVyIDI0LCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNj cmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20v d2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4K PC9kaXY+Cgo=

Campbell becomes the first 2024 commit to decommit from Michigan State since head coach Mel Tucker was suspended on Sept. 10, and since Michigan State served notice to Tucker that it intends to terminate his employment agreement with the university. "First, I would like to thank God and the entire MSU staff for giving me an opportunity to showcase my talent at such a high level," Campbell stated in his post. "I have the utmost respect for the MSU staff and thank you for the hospitality and care you've shown my family. With that being said, I'll be opening back up my recruitment to explore my academic and athletic future."