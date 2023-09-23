2024 three-star DB Camren Campbell decommits from Michigan State
Michigan State football lost the commitment of 2024 three-star defensive back Camren Campbell (Tampa, Florida) on Saturday night, as he announced his decommitment from the Spartans via X (formerly Twitter).
Campbell becomes the first 2024 commit to decommit from Michigan State since head coach Mel Tucker was suspended on Sept. 10, and since Michigan State served notice to Tucker that it intends to terminate his employment agreement with the university.
"First, I would like to thank God and the entire MSU staff for giving me an opportunity to showcase my talent at such a high level," Campbell stated in his post. "I have the utmost respect for the MSU staff and thank you for the hospitality and care you've shown my family. With that being said, I'll be opening back up my recruitment to explore my academic and athletic future."
Campbell originally announced his commitment to the Spartans in mid-June, which came just a few days after his official visit to Michigan State.
He has other scholarship offers from Minnesota, Ole Miss, Louisville, Kansas State and others.
With the loss of Campbell, MSU is down to 12 verbal commits in its class of 2024, which ranks No. 56 in the nation.