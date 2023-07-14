When asked about the decision by Spartans Illustrated, Powers could hardly contain his excitement for the opportunity: "I cannot wait!"

The Centerville, Ohio native announced that he will be graduating from Centerville High School in December and will be enrolling at Michigan State University in January.

Powers committed to Michigan State last month over 30 other scholarship offers, including Boston College, Cincinnati, Duke, Iowa State, Louisville, Northwestern, Ohio State, Pittsburgh, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest and West Virginia.

"I committed (to Michigan State) because I felt like myself on campus with the guys and (loved) the family setting," Powers III told Spartans Illustrated at the time of his commitment. "I feel like I could be myself off the jump and the fit in the defense I feel complements my playing style very well. I feel like I will have a great opportunity to play early."

Powers, a hard-hitting defensive back, projects to play nickel back at Michigan State to start his career, but could also play safety for the Spartans.

In addition to Powers, four-star cornerback Jaylen Thompson, three-star offensive lineman Andrew Dennis, three-star offensive lineman Mercer Luniewski and three-star offensive lineman Charlton Luniewski have informed Spartans Illustrated about their plans to enroll early at MSU as well. Of course, more could be added to the list.

Powers is currently one of 12 prospects committed to Michigan State as part of the Spartans' 2024 recruiting class. He is one of five defensive backs who currently has pledged to the program, joining Thompson, three-star Camren Campbell, three-star Justin Denson Jr. and three-star Syair Torrence.