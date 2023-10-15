Syair Torrence , a 2024 three-star prospect who MSU was recruiting as a defensive back, announced his decision to back off of his pledge to the Spartans on Sunday.

Torrence cited the current "uncertainty" at Michigan State, following the the firing of Mel Tucker as the program's head coach, as his reasoning for the decommitment.

"First and foremost, I'd like to thank God for continuing to watch over myself, my family, friends, teammates and all those closest to me," Torrence said in a statement posted to social media. "The current situation at Michigan State, surrounded by a lot of uncertainty, has been one I've gone back and forth about in previous weeks. After discussing with my parents and coaches, I think it's best that I consider all options for my future at the next level. I am officially de-committing from Michigan State and my recruitment is now 100% open. Praying I find a stable, consistent football home as my journey continues. Trusing the Lord throughout the process."

Torrence committed to Michigan State in June, after taking his official visit to East Lansing earlier that month. Prior to that, Torrence was committed to Syracuse, but decommitted from the Orange in May.

Torrence becomes the third Michigan State commit to back off of his pledge since Tucker was suspended in September amidst sexual harassment allegations and later served noticed of his termination from the university.

Fellow defensive backs Reggie Powers III and Camren Campbell also decided to decommit from the Spartans in the past few weeks.

Torrence recently told Spartans Illustrated that he was planning to make a return trip to Michigan State's campus for the Spartans' game versus rival Michigan on Oct. 21, but has now confirmed he will no longer be making the trip.

In addition to Michigan State and Syracuse, Torrence has scholarship offers from Michigan, Rutgers, Memphis, Army, Temple and others. He is also an impressive prospect as a wide receiver.

Michigan State's 2024 recruiting class now stands at 10 commits, and ranks 64th nationally.