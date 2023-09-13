Michigan State Football: Mel Tucker Investigation Central
FEATURED COVERAGE:
Sept. 11 (8:02 p.m.): Brenda Tracy responds to Tucker's statement earlier that day
A few hours after Mel Tucker released his statement, Brenda Tracy responded with her own statement. She calls Tucker's statement "more of the same DARVO (deny, attack, reverse victim and offender), and deflection, victim blaming and lies that I've been dealing with for months."
Sept. 11 (5:00 p.m.): Mel Tucker pushes back, tells his side of the story in statement
For the first time since the investigation became public, Mel Tucker, through his attorney Jennifer Z. Belveal, released a statement. He calls the allegations "completely false" while providing his side of the story.
Sept. 10 (5:00 p.m.) : MSU has suspended Mel Tucker and named Harlon Barnett acting head coach/MSU's Alan Haller, Teresa Woodruff give update on Mel Tucker investigation
Prior to a scheduled press conference, it was reported and confirmed by Spartans Illustrated that Mel Tucker will be suspended during the 5:00 p.m. press conference. At that press conference, Michigan State Vice President and Athletic Director Alan Haller announced that Tucker would be suspended without pay. Secondary coach Harlon Barnett is announced as the acting head coach, while former Spartans head coach Mark Dantonio will join the program as an associate head coach.
Sept. 10 (approx. 12:30 a.m.): Michigan State University investigating Mel Tucker for sexual harassment
In the early morning hours of Sept. 10, it was first reported by ESPN that Michigan State head football coach Mel Tucker was being investigated for sexual harassment. Sources confirmed those reports to Spartans Illustrated. A short while after ESPN's initial report, USA Today provided documents from the Michigan State Office of Institutional Equity, while also divulging the name of the complainant at her discretion. The complainant was identified as well-known rape survivor and advocate, Brenda Tracy, who had a previous working relationship with the Michigan State football program.
