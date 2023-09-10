Amidst a sexual harassment investigation, Michigan State University has suspended head football coach Mel Tucker without pay while he awaits a final hearing on the matter on Oct. 5. Alan Haller, MSU's vice president and athletic director, announced the news on Sunday afternoon. The suspension comes after new details emerged in the case in a report from USA TODAY. Brenda Tracy, a prominent rape survivor and activist, accuses Tucker of making sexual comments and performing a lewd act on a phone call without her consent. Haller addressed the media on Sunday to provide an update on the investigation and Tucker's status. Haller's full opening statement can be read below: "It's important to know that I am limited in the information I can share and the questions I can answer because this is an investigation that's still ongoing. Upon receiving the reports from the claimant regarding Mel Tucker, MSU's Office of Civil Rights immediately commenced a review and subsequent investigation, per university protocol, using an outside third party investigator. I was aware of the report in late December. The external investigator concluded their review and submitted their investigative report on July 25, with the recommendation for a formal hearing, which will occur the week of October 5. "The university's objective has been and remains focused on conducting a fair, thorough and unbiased investigation, and allowing the processes to play out. This includes protecting confidentiality of the claimant and putting in place interim measures. The university's formal conclusion of the investigation will occur once the hearing and final decision processes are complete. I want to emphasize again, this investigation is not complete. "Interim measures are something that are constantly evaluated throughout the process, based on developments that may have a potential impact on the ongoing investigation. As there have been new developments before the hearing, and with the best interests of everyone - including student-athletes and the university community in mind - I have suspended Mel Tucker without pay as an additional interim measure. "While the investigation continues, I made this decision with the support of university leadership."

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5NaWNoaWdhbiBTdGF0ZSBEaXJlY3RvciBvZiBBdGhsZXRpY3MgQWxh biBIYWxsZXIgaGFzIGFubm91bmNlZCB0aGF0IGhlYWQgZm9vdGJhbGwgY29h Y2ggTWVsIFR1Y2tlciB3aWxsIGJlIHN1c3BlbmRlZCB3aXRob3V0IHBheSBh bWlkc3Qgc2V4dWFsIGhhcmFzc21lbnQgaW52ZXN0aWdhdGlvbi48L3A+Jm1k YXNoOyBTcGFydGFucyBJbGx1c3RyYXRlZCAoQFNwYXJ0YW5zUml2YWxzKSA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1NwYXJ0YW5zUml2YWxzL3N0 YXR1cy8xNzAwOTc5ODg4MzEwODg2NTIyP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci PlNlcHRlbWJlciAxMCwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQg YXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdl dHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2 PgoK

Haller mentioned that the initial "interim measures" he put in place were "no contact with the complainant" and "increased oversight" from Haller of the program and Tucker. When asked why the move to suspend Tucker wasn't made sooner, given that the investigation concluded in July, Haller had this to say: "For me, it was working and waiting on the university as it relates to their investigative process and making sure that they were allowed to complete their investigation," Haller said. "And although the investigation was complete on the 25th (of July), there's still ongoing processes that still need to be played out."

Interim President Teresa K. Woodruff

Michigan State Interim President Teresa K. Woodruff (David Harns/Spartans Illustrated)

Michigan State University Interim President Teresa K. Woodruff, Ph.D., also provided comments on the situation. Woodruff's full comments can be read below: "I want to reinforce that these matters are unique and complex, and our investigations are designed to be comprehensive and fair. Our guiding principles are equity in process and confidentiality for all involved in order to protect the integrity of the investigation. I want to put a fine point on what AD Haller shared just a moment ago. In the MSU of today, when any report comes into the university, it is appropriately and rigorously reviewed. In the MSU of today, our investigative processes are fair and thorough. In the MSU of today, in all cases, we continually review interim measures to ensure appropriate actions are taken. "So, this morning's news may sound like the MSU of old. It was not. It is not because an independent, unbiased investigation is and continues to be conducted. That investigative process is not complete and had not been referred to AD Haller or the university. That process will not be complete until there is a hearing and a final decision. It is not the MSU of old because we maintained the confidence of the claimant and the respondent, while respecting and valuing the claimant's and respondent's right to share their story. It is not because of the further action we take today. "The action AD Haller took comes with the full weight of my support. As he shared, these new developments before the formal hearing can impact the case and the community. This step to place Mel Tucker on an unpaid leave is equally necessary and appropriate for today's circumstances. These actions are not taken lightly, and I know AD Haller is making them in support of the interest of the individuals impacted. "Before I conclude, I want to reinforce that this indeed is an ongoing investigation. I appreciate the commitment of the leadership and staff within the Office for Civil Rights for their important, thorough and unbiased work today. and every day. I also want to thank the Board of Trustees, faculty senate chair, and student leaders for their engagement with me today. "It's not lost on me, the significance of this moment or its impact on those involved in the case, our university community, and the extended Spartan family. The MSU of today is creating a culture that is welcoming, supportive, and caring. The bravery and work of our collective community defines our institution and its people, not the action of any single individual. "If you have heard or experienced or know of behavior that does not seem appropriate, please know that you have the support and resources here at MSU, including our center for survivors, which is a confidential resource, or our Office for Civil Rights. Additionally for those among our community for whom this information is difficult, MSU's counseling and psychiatric services is also available to help." As Woodruff mentioned, Michigan State has resources available for those in need: -MSU Center for Survivors

-MSU Office for Civil Rights and Title IX Education and Compliance

-MSU Counseling and Psychiatric Services

Harlon Barnett named acting head coach, Mark Dantonio joins the staff as associate head coach

With Tucker suspended, secondary coach Harlon Barnett will take over as Michigan State's acting head coach. Additionally, Mark Dantonio, head coach for Michigan State from 2007 until February of 2020, will join the staff as an associate head coach. "Today I met with our student athletes and coaches to provide an update on leadership of the program," Haller said. "Beginning immediately, Harlon Barnett will serve as acting head coach, while Mark Dantonio will become an associate head coach. A former Spartan student-athlete, with 21 years of coaching experience, including 15 on the Spartan sideline, Coach Barnett has an incredible connection to our university and takes incredible pride in being a Spartan. He has established relationships with student-athletes, and is focused on (their) well-being first and foremost." Barnett played for Michigan State as a defensive back from 1986 through 1989 and spent seven seasons in the NFL. He is now in his 15th season overall coaching at Michigan State. After two seasons as the defensive coordinator at Florida State, Barnett returned to East Lansing in 2020 as cornerbacks coach under Tucker. He has had the role of secondary coach since 2021. Barnett spent 11 seasons under Dantonio as the secondary coach for the Spartans from 2007 through 2017, including three seasons as the co-defensive coordinator from 2015 through 2017.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5IYWxsZXIgc2FpZCB0aGF0IGhlIGNhbGxlZCBNYXJrIERhbnRvbmlv IHRoaXMgbW9ybmluZy48YnI+PGJyPkRhbnRvbmlvJiMzOTtzIHJlc3BvbnNl OiAmcXVvdDtBbGFuLCB3aGF0ZXZlciB5b3UgbmVlZC4gSSYjMzk7bSBoZXJl IHRvIGhlbHAuJnF1b3Q7PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgU3BhcnRhbnMgSWxsdXN0cmF0 ZWQgKEBTcGFydGFuc1JpdmFscykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9TcGFydGFuc1JpdmFscy9zdGF0dXMvMTcwMDk4MTU1OTc2NjI0OTg5 MT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5TZXB0ZW1iZXIgMTAsIDIwMjM8L2E+ PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0 Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+ PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Dantonio is the all-time winningest coach in Michigan State history with 114 victories at the helm for the Spartans. He also won three Big Ten championships. Haller believes Dantonio will help provide some stability during this difficult transition period for the players, coaches and support staff. "Coach Dantonio not only is an exceptional football coach ... (he) will (also) be a tremendous resource for Harlon. Both men have a deep love and care for Michigan State football, Spartan athletics, the university and the East Lansing community." Haller noted that Dantonio was ready and willing to immediately jump in and help the Spartans. He also hinted the players, several of whom are former players under Dantonio, or kids he recruited when they were in high school, would welcome Dantonio in with open arms. "I called Coach Dantonio this morning, and his response was 'Alan, whatever you need, I'm here to help,'" Haller mentioned. "So, he was excited to be back. Coach D will probably be back at some point tomorrow (Monday). If not tomorrow, definitely on Tuesday. We're still trying to figure out his role, but he definitely will wear (a) headset either on the sideline (or) up in the booth and he'll offer his knowledge of his coaching career. So, I think he'll be a tremendous asset for our student-athletes and our staff, and the student-athletes were fired up when I mentioned it to them." Michigan State will host No. 8 Washington Huskies on Saturday, Sept. 16. The game will be streamed exclusively on Peacock.