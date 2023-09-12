Author: While David Harns, publisher of Spartans Illustrated, knows me and can vouch for my bona fides, I am choosing to remain anonymous. I know these are very emotional topics for many, and am well aware of the potential for a social media firestorm that has collateral damage. I am choosing to be nameless to protect those with whom I do business and work with and for. My goal here was to be of service to the Spartan community and be agnostic as to whom is innocent or guilty. I hope it is received in that vein. _________________________________________________________________________________________

In the immediate aftermath of the USA Today story about Mel Tucker and the now-public allegations by Brenda Tracy about him, I came across several stories and posts insinuating (or even alleging) that MSU’s administration had behaved inappropriately. Such as this one from the Politics Editor at the Detroit News:

Given my professional experience of 30+ years, I know this field well and beg to differ with Mr. Politics Editor. Based on the facts as we know them from USA Today and the MSU releases, I think MSU largely acted entirely within reason, other than really botching a press conference. Rather than just taking my word for it (this isn’t Twitter/X), I want to share with the reader what a typical process looks like – and why – so that s/he can make up their own mind – in an informed way – whether MSU reacted appropriately. First, a note on why I think I am credible. As a Masters graduate of the MSU School of Human Resources – by the way, did you know that MSU’s Masters in HRLR is widely acknowledged as one of the best in the world? – and as a multiple-time Chief Human Resource Officer for major, multi-billion dollar organizations, I have created and overseen corporate systems to adjudicate claims of sexual harassment (and other forms of misconduct), and stewarded hundreds of people through them. I have been in this arena since my first job out of graduate school, in the Equal Opportunity Office for one of the world’s largest US–based companies. Second, I am not a reporter.

This is my opinion and some snark might leak in. For example, some of you are already at TLDR (too long didn't read) … I don’t care. Adult life can be complicated and it takes more than 280 characters to explain.

Next, it’s important to acknowledge that the laws governing MSU (Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972) and private enterprise (Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964) are different statutes. However, they are substantially similar, especially in the principles that underpin them. There is even a question whether Title IX applies here, in which case Title VII certainly would. Therefore, I think that point is largely moot in the broader context of this conversation, especially as they are both rooted in the same legal and ethical principles. Enough preamble. Let’s dive in and start with a simple premise, but one that hasn’t been discussed at all in the media and is extremely important: when allegations of sexual harassment are made, organizations do not know if they are true, false, and/or different interpretations of the same facts. Seems simple, eh? So, we protect the identify of both parties as much as possible. As we all know, the identity of the accuser is protected because of the stigma, ridicule and other repercussions that can follow. That said, the identity of the accused is also protected in the event that the allegations are found to be false. This is because being accused of sexual misconduct can also lead to ridicule, career disaster, and being judged in the court of popular opinion, regardless of the ultimate facts.

Do people get falsely accused of sexual misconduct? While it’s not as common as finding fault, the reality is, “yep, they sure do.” And it happens enough that one has to devise a system to protect both parties. Remember the Duke Lacrosse episode in 2006 when three players (and by extension the whole sport) were lambasted, kicked off the team, expelled … and later the rape charges were dismissed? I once witnessed a situation where three women “framed” an executive and we fired him on their testimony … only to discover their plot because they were celebrating their accomplishment at a bar, the bartender overheard them, and he was willing to testify in court about their statements.