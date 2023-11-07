Michigan State three-star offensive line commit Logan Bennett decommits
Michigan State has lost another commitment. This time, 2024 three-star offensive lineman Logan Bennett has backed off of his pledge from the Spartans.
The Saint Frances Academy (Baltimore, Maryland) product originally committed to Michigan State in April.
On Tuesday, Bennett wrote a message on X (formerly Twitter) to announce his decommitment from Michigan State. He thanked MSU, especially offensive line coach/run game coordinator Chris Kapilovic ("Coach Kap") and assistant offensive line coach Jacob Lail. He also wrote "much love" to Spartan fans.
In May, Bennett spoke with Spartans Illustrated about why he chose Michigan State.
“I just felt like it was a really good program for me, and I really liked all the coaches, especially Coach Kap,” Bennett told Spartans Illustrated back in May.
However, following the firing of head coach Mel Tucker in September, a lot has changed with the MSU program.
Bennett was named on the game-day visitors list this past Saturday for Maryland's game versus Penn State in College Park.
In addition to Michigan State and Maryland, Bennett has scholarship offers from Boston College, Virginia Tech, Colorado, Connecticut, Charlotte and others.
Bennett, 6-foot-5 and now up to around 310 pounds, ranks as the No. 33 player in the state of Maryland.
Bennett now becomes the fifth member of Michigan State's 2024 recruiting class to decommit since Tucker's firing. He joins fellow offensive lineman Andrew Dennis, and defensive backs Syair Torrence, Reggie Powers III and Camren Campbell in doing so.
With Bennett backing off his pledge, the Spartans' 2024 class currently includes nine commitments, and ranks 75th in the country.
_______________________________________________________________________________________
Join the discussion on this article in our premium forums by clicking here.
You can also follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Threads, TikTok, and Instagram.
For video content, including our Red Cedar Radar podcast, find us on YouTube and consider subscribing.