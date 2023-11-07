Michigan State has lost another commitment. This time, 2024 three-star offensive lineman Logan Bennett has backed off of his pledge from the Spartans. The Saint Frances Academy (Baltimore, Maryland) product originally committed to Michigan State in April.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5GaXJzdCBhbmQgZm9yZW1vc3QgSSBhcHByZWNpYXRlIHRoZSBvcHBv cnR1bml0eSB0aGF0IG1pY2hpZ2FuIHN0YXRlIGhhcyBnaXZlbiBtZSBidXQg SSB3aWxsIGJlIGRlY29tbWl0dGluZyBmcm9tIG1pY2hpZ2FuIHN0YXRlIEkg d291bGQgbGlrZSB0byB0aGFuayB0aGUgY29hY2hpbmcgc3RhZmYgZXNwZWNp YWxseSBjb2FjaCBrYXAgYW5kIGNvYWNoIExhaWwgZm9yIGFsbCB0aW1lIHRo ZXkgcHV0IGludG8gbWUgYW5kIG11Y2ggbG92ZSB0byB0aGUgc3BhcnRhbiBm YW4gYmFzZS48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBMb2dhbiAoQGxvZ2FuYmVubmV0dDkwKSA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2xvZ2FuYmVubmV0dDkwL3N0 YXR1cy8xNzIyMDEwNjEyNzQwMzI5ODEwP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci Pk5vdmVtYmVyIDcsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFz eW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRz LmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4K Cg==

Bennett, 6-foot-5 and now up to around 310 pounds, ranks as the No. 33 player in the state of Maryland. Bennett now becomes the fifth member of Michigan State's 2024 recruiting class to decommit since Tucker's firing. He joins fellow offensive lineman Andrew Dennis, and defensive backs Syair Torrence, Reggie Powers III and Camren Campbell in doing so. With Bennett backing off his pledge, the Spartans' 2024 class currently includes nine commitments, and ranks 75th in the country.