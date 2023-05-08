Due to the connections he made with the staff, that trip was all Bennett needed to solidify his decision to pledge to Michigan State.

Bennett, who attends St. Frances Academy in Baltimore, Maryland, did not attend MSU’s spring “game,” but was on campus for an unofficial visit on Saturday, March 25.

Following the conclusion of Michigan State ’s “ Spartan Football Kickoff ” event on April 15, the Spartans received a commitment from 2024 three-star offensive lineman Logan Bennett .

For Bennett, it was the bond he built with Chris Kapilovic, who serves as Michigan State’s assistant head coach, offensive line coach and run game coordinator, and is known affectionately as “Coach Kap.”

“I just felt like it was a really good program for me, and I really liked all the coaches, especially Coach Kap,” Bennett told Spartans Illustrated when asked why he committed to Michigan State.

Bennett also has a good rapport with offensive graduate assistant Jacob Lail, who assists Kapilovic with the offensive line.

“I like him a lot, too,” Bennett said about Lail. “He's pretty cool.”

There isn’t necessarily one singular thing that stands out to Bennett about MSU’s offensive line coaches, but it’s a collection of everything – their personality, how his playing style meshes with their coaching style, how much they care about him both on and off the field, how Bennett trusts them to grow and develop him as a man and a player and more – that sold the offensive line prospect on the Spartans.

“I just feel like he takes a lot of time to personally talk to me and stuff like that,” Bennett said about Kapilovic. “I mean, there's not really anything specific. I just feel like, personally, they're pretty good coaches for me. They work well with me, with my personality.”