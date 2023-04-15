Shortly after the conclusion of the annual spring game, Michigan State received a commitment from Logan Bennett , a class of 2024 three-star offensive lineman. Bennett is from Baltimore, Maryland, and attends powerhouse high school, Saint Frances Academy.

Bennett, who is listed at 6-foot-5 and 295 pounds, is actually closing in on the 315-320 mark we've been told and has listed offers from more than a handful of schools including Maryland, Colorado, and Boston College.

His recruitment has been rather quiet, though he has visited Michigan State as recently as March 25th. Bennett presents a classic maulers profile with a powerful base that projects well as a sturdy road grading run blocker. He also shows quite a mean streak in his tape.

Additionally, Bennett's recruitment also gives the Spartans an inroad into St. Frances Academy, one of the country's top high school programs. St. Frances is routinely producing five-star and four-star talents including some of the best players in the country today.

This is the second offensive line commitment this month, joining 2024 three-star offensive lineman Andrew Dennis. Expectations are the Spartans will add another two offensive linemen to their 2024 recruiting class.

The Spartans now hold four commitments in their 2024 recruiting class overall as he joins the aforementioned Dennis as well as DB Jaylen Thompson and ATH Jamari Howard.

Michigan State's class is currently ranked 30th nationally in the Rivals recruiting rankings.



