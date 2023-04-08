Michigan State has a new commitment in its 2024 recruiting class. In-state offensive lineman Andrew Dennis , a three-star prospect out of Mount Pleasant High School, pledged to the Spartans on Saturday.

Committing to Michigan State is a dream come true for Dennis, who grew up playing hockey in the East Lansing area.

"It was my dream to play at Michigan State University growing up, whether it was hockey or football," Dennis told Spartans Illustrated.

He has built a strong relationship with Michigan State assistant head coach/offensive line coach/run game coordinator Chris Kapilovic. In addition to "Coach Kap," he has “blossoming” relationships with assistant offensive line coach Jacob Lail, offensive coordinator Jay Johnson and head coach Mel Tucker.

His connection with Kapilovic was a big reason why he chose the Spartans.

"Coach Kap has been great and very honest from the get go," Dennis said. "He’s a straight-shooter and that’s something that I really like."

The scholarship offer from Michigan State did not come right away for Dennis, but he built up his bonds with the program, worked on his game and kept in constant contact with the coaches, and eventually received an offer from the Spartans in early March.

Dennis, listed at 6-foot-5 and 275 pounds, ranks as the No. 11 player in the state of Michigan and No. 52 offensive tackle prospect in the class of 2024. While he is listed as a tackle, it is possible that he plays in the interior of the offensive line at Michigan State.

Kapilovic likes Dennis’ versatility, and thinks he can play anywhere on the offensive line: tackle, guard or center. Dennis was the top 2024 offensive line target in the state of Michigan for Kapilovic.

Dennis' length, athleticism, intelligence and work ethic are all traits that the Michigan State coaches like about him.

It is a family affair for Dennis, who thanked his parents for their efforts and support throughout his recruitment.

"We are beyond excited," William Dennis, Andrew's father, said. "Watching him work so hard for this has made this moment even better. This is something he has wanted for a long time. His mother and I are very proud!"