Andrew Dennis, a 2024 offensive line prospect out of Mount Pleasant High School in Michigan, took a visit to Michigan State on Jan. 14.

Dennis spent a lot of time on the trip touring campus, checking out the progress of the upcoming new football facilities and hanging out with Michigan State assistant head coach/offensive line coach/run game coordinator Chris Kapilovic ("Coach Kap").

Dennis took some time to discuss the visit with Spartans Illustrated.

"One of my favorite parts was seeing campus, getting to see what the new facilities are going to look like and knowing that they are going to have a whole separate area dedicated to mental health with full-time doctors," Dennis said about the trip. "I got to spend a lot of time with Coach Kap, which was great."