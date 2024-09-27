After suffering its first loss of the2024 season at Boston College last weekend, Michigan State returns home looking to bounce back against No. 3 Ohio State on Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time. The game will stream exclusively on Peacock. Of note, former Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio will be honored at Saturday's game as well, as his name will go in the Ring of Honor at Spartan Stadium. That won't be easy, however, as the Spartans enter the game as double-digit underdogs and haven't beaten Ohio State since 2015. The Spartans Illustrated team breaks down the matchup and makes picks for the game.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5TaWdodHMgc2V0IG9uIFNhdHVyZGF5LiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3QuY28vc2NiSVJFYm9tTSI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3NjYklSRWJvbU08 L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgTWljaGlnYW4gU3RhdGUgRm9vdGJhbGwgKEBNU1Vf Rm9vdGJhbGwpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vTVNVX0Zv b3RiYWxsL3N0YXR1cy8xODM4MjYyNjUxMTQ0NTk3OTIyP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdz cmMlNUV0ZnciPlNlcHRlbWJlciAyMywgMjAyNDwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+ CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwv ZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGlzIHdlZWtlbmQsIHdlIGNlbGVicmF0ZSBDb2FjaCBEYW50b25p byBhbmQgaGlzIGVsZWN0aW9uIHRvIHRoZSBDb2xsZWdlIEZvb3RiYWxsIEhh bGwgb2YgRmFtZSBhcyBoaXMgbmFtZSBnb2VzIHVwIGluIHRoZSBSaW5nIG9m IEhvbm9yIGF0IFNwYXJ0YW4gU3RhZGl1bSEgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 LmNvL1JkdXp3andCWmQiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9SZHV6d2p3QlpkPC9h PjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IE1pY2hpZ2FuIFN0YXRlIEZvb3RiYWxsIChATVNVX0Zv b3RiYWxsKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL01TVV9Gb290 YmFsbC9zdGF0dXMvMTgzODcyMjgwMzA5NDQyNjAxNz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij5TZXB0ZW1iZXIgMjQsIDIwMjQ8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8 c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNv bS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rp dj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

David Harns

Ohio State 38, Michigan State 23

The Spartans are able to hang with the Buckeyes for most of the first half, but then the depth of talent on Ohio State's roster starts to show. Behind a loud and raucous Spartan Stadium crowd, Michigan State's defense keeps the Spartans in it through three quarters. OSU outscores MSU in the fourth quarter, 14-3, though, to make the final margin a little misleading.

Ryan O'Bleness

Ohio State 35, Michigan State 20

I think we see a much more competitive game between Michigan State and Ohio State this time around — so long as MSU limit the turnovers this week — but ultimately the Buckeyes have too much firepower for the Spartans to keep up with. OSU has a big-time talent advantage, Michigan State has been decimated by injuries (although, it sounds like more wide receivers may be available this week) and Ohio State head coach Ryan Day has only lost three Big Ten games in his tenure (all to Michigan). None of that bodes well for the Spartans. In the last four meetings under Michigan State's previous coaching staff, MSU has been outscored by Ohio State 195-42. On a points per game average in that span, that equates to Ohio State 48.75, Michigan State 10.5. I don't think this year's game will resemble that. I do believe current Michigan State head coach Jonathan Smith and staff will have the Spartans prepared and confident and will have a strong game plan. However, it won't be enough quit yet.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj50aGUgbG9vayBmb3IgU2F0dXJkYXkgbmlnaHQgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90LmNvL3FOZ2ZBVjBSeUgiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9xTmdmQVYw UnlIPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IE1pY2hpZ2FuIFN0YXRlIEZvb3RiYWxsIChA TVNVX0Zvb3RiYWxsKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL01T VV9Gb290YmFsbC9zdGF0dXMvMTgzOTA5MjgwOTAyODAwMTg0Mz9yZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5TZXB0ZW1iZXIgMjYsIDIwMjQ8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1 b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+ Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Kevin Knight

Ohio State 49, Michigan State 23

The Spartans have a long way to go before they are competitive again against the Buckeyes. Scoring more than 20 would be a nice change as MSU hasn’t managed that since 2014.

Paul Fanson

Ohio State 31, Michigan State 18

When I saw that the spread for this game was 24 points, I was honestly very surprised. I get that Michigan State has been absolutely terrible against the Buckeyes over the past several seasons, but it is truly a new era for Spartan football. Furthermore, Michigan State has already been tested on the road against a pair of Power Five opponents. Meanwhile, Ohio State has been feasting on non-conference cupcakes. While I am not brave enough to pick MSU to win straight up, I do expect this game to be much more competitive than we have seen recently in this series. The Spartan defense is good enough to keep MSU in the game, and if quarterback Aidan Chiles can play a relatively clean game, the Spartans will absolutely have a shot. I see it being a one-possession game into the fourth quarter with the Buckeyes pushing the lead just over double-digits late.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5SZWNvZ25pemluZyBoaXMgbGVhZGVyc2hpcCBib3RoIG9uIGFuZCBv ZmYgdGhlIGZpZWxkLiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vRVZkSmdtcVB4 eSI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0VWZEpnbXFQeHk8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsg TWljaGlnYW4gU3RhdGUgRm9vdGJhbGwgKEBNU1VfRm9vdGJhbGwpIDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vTVNVX0Zvb3RiYWxsL3N0YXR1cy8x ODM5MzUxNDg0Mjg0MzQyMjc2P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPlNlcHRl bWJlciAyNiwgMjAyNDwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMg c3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMi IGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Brendan Moore

Ohio State 38, Michigan State 14

Michigan State needs a lot of things to go right to have a chance in this game. It all starts with limiting turnovers. Michigan State won’t be able to run the ball with consistent success. That means that the Spartan offense will need to rely on explosive plays. Quarterback Aidan Chiles needs to be accurate downfield, and it wouldn’t hurt if wide receivers Nick Marsh and/or Jaron Glover are back for this game. As for what will happen, Ohio State will get off to a slow-ish start because it is its first road game and first game against a power conference opponent this season. The Buckeyes will eventually pull away and outclass the Spartans.

Zach Manning

Ohio State 48, Michigan State 17

Ohio State just has too much firepower for Michigan State, and the Buckeyes will flex their muscles in this one. I think Chiles will have a strong game, but he will still throw a couple of interceptions to keep MSU from really being in the game.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BbiBleGVtcGxhcnkgc2Nob2xhci1hdGhsZXRlICZhbXA7IGxlYWRl ci4gPGJyPjxicj5Db25ncmF0cywgTWF2IPCfkY8gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90LmNvL2dUUlR0cll6VG4iPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9nVFJUdHJZelRu PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IE1pY2hpZ2FuIFN0YXRlIEZvb3RiYWxsIChATVNV X0Zvb3RiYWxsKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL01TVV9G b290YmFsbC9zdGF0dXMvMTgzOTA0OTgyNjg5NTU0MDUxOD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5TZXB0ZW1iZXIgMjUsIDIwMjQ8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3Rl Pgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVy LmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8 L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Jay Yaney

Ohio State 35, Michigan State 21

Tp be honest, I have not seen OSU play at all this season, but I did spend a number of hours hoisting beers with Buckeye-jerseyed devotees at the Roundhouse Bar in Put-In-Bay on Lake Erie this summer. From what I have gathered (between O-H...I-O chants), this year's OSU team is a cross between the 1985 Chicago Bears and the 1999 St. Louis Rams. Having said that, I have seen every down of this year's Spartan team. I see a tough team that plays every down — for each other, their coach and their school. I don't see a 24-point blowout, as is the current line. I predict OSU leaves East Lansing with aches, bruises and a 35-21 victory.

Jacob Cotsonika

Ohio State 45, Michigan State 17

This result would not be an insult to how Jonathan Smith has done things. The Buckeyes are just that good. If Aidan Chiles had turnover issues before, it will probably pop up when facing the best defense in the conference. I'd like to say MSU's run defense could hold up, but there is Quinshon Judkins and Treveyon Henderson in OSU's backfield. Even if that happens, there's Jeremiah Smith, Emeka Egbuka and Carnell Tate in the wide receivers room. It's simply going to be the case of OSU being a national title contender and Michigan State still being a massive work in progress.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGUgYmVzdCB0ZWFtcyBpbiB0aGUgQmlnIFRlbiBhdCBnZXR0aW5n IHRvIHRoZSBxdWFydGVyYmFjay4g8J+SqiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvQjFHRm9vdGJhbGw/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNCMUdGb290YmFsbDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL2ZTbDY4SDl0TjkiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9mU2w2 OEg5dE45PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IE5CQyBTcG9ydHMgKEBOQkNTcG9ydHMp IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vTkJDU3BvcnRzL3N0YXR1 cy8xODM5Mzc0MTk4ODA2MDg1Njk2P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPlNl cHRlbWJlciAyNiwgMjAyNDwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5 bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMu anMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4K Cg==

