Dr. Green and White Against All Odds, Week Four: Growing Pains

Michigan State's 23-19 loss to Boston College on Saturday night is certain to stir several different emotions in the hearts of Spartan fans. In other words, there are different strokes for different folks.

Some Spartans fans are livid over the missed opportunity. Michigan State dominated the Eagles in almost every box score category. The Spartans played well enough for most of the game to be 4-0 and knocking on the door of a top-25 ranking. But turnovers, red zone failures, missed throws and other bad decisions eventually caught up to Green and White.

Sophomore quarterback Aidan Chiles was certainly not perfect. His three interceptions and other inaccurate throws played a oversized role in the loss. But he is also just turned 19 years old and was playing on the road, at night, in the rain against a Power Four opponent hosting their most emotional event of their season. On some level, it's a small wonder that things didn't go worse. He should be given a bit of a break.

Chiles' ability to create on offense with both his legs and his arm is like nothing we have seen in East Lansing for quite some time. At times, he displays out-of-this-world talent. But at this point in his career, he is currently a high risk and high reward player.

But I recall a time when Spartan sophomore quarterback Kirk Cousins threw a bad interception on a potentially game-winning drive at Notre Dame. That guy wound up turning out OK, and I have a feeling that by the time Chiles' career with the Spartans is over, everyone will know his name as well.

Other fans took a few positives from Saturday's nights game. Despite the mistakes, the Spartans were consistently in the correct position to make plays. The failures that we observed were correctable errors of execution or poor luck and not faulty schemes or a lack of athleticism. For the first time in while, Michigan State appears well-coached and that feels like a different world.

What we are currently witnessing are simply the growing pains of a young quarterback and of a new era of Spartan football. Despite the setback on the scoreboard, this team and program is headed in the right direction.