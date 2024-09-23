Michigan State Football: Takeaways from the 23-19 loss to Boston College

Wide receiver Jaelen Smith during Michigan State's game against Boston College on September 21, 2024. (Photo by Greg Sabin)

Michigan State is undefeated no more following its 23-19 loss to Boston College. The Spartans had a solid performance on the road, especially defensively, but were unable to hang onto a late three-point lead. Let’s dive into some takeaways from the game.

The Spartans need to make a decision at running back

There’s been a steady rotation at running back through the first four games, but if Saturday’s game doesn’t paint a clear picture for how that depth chart should shake out, I’m not sure what will. Don’t get me wrong — Nathan Carter does provide value to the offense, but an average of one yard per carry is not quite RB1 production. Meanwhile, Kay’Ron Lynch-Adams has 64 more rushing yards than Carter this season on just two more carries. Carter can and absolutely should still be consistently rotated in on offense, but after four weeks, it’s evident that Lynch-Adams is a more productive ball-carrier for the Spartans. With a few big-time opponents on the schedule for the next few weeks, it’s time for MSU to ride the hot hand and prioritize Lynch-Adams at the position.

No, Michigan State does not need a change at quarterback

It’s no secret that quarterback Aidan Chiles has made some mistakes to start his career as a Spartan. Ball security and decision-making have especially been worrisome at times. But, ultimately, he’s the team’s best option for the future. Chiles is freshly 19 years old, and is new to the role of starter at the quarterback position. There will be growing pains, and the Spartans are going to have to be OK with that because the upside can carry them far. I look at one of his scrambles from Saturday and see the potential he has as a quarterback. With approximately 5:30 left in the second quarter, holding onto a 10-6 lead, Chiles faced significant pressure with a host of Boston COllege defenders in his face. Somehow he made them miss and ended up breaking off a big run. That gains was then followed by an interception a few plays later. While there were some mistakes Saturday, I’m willing to chock some of them up to the weather, as the game was played in heavy rain. But — going forward — Chiles should remain the starter despite his mistakes. The upside can carry MSU to some wins this year as long as he can learn to limit the turnovers. And by this time next year, the payoff of riding with Chiles and getting him experience should be evident.

The Spartans will be just fine

It always hurts a bit to add to the loss column. But realistically, the Spartans played a tough game against a BC team that is very disciplined, well-coached and now 3-1 (with the one loss being a close defeat against a top-10 Missouri team). There are no moral victories, but this loss shouldn’t rattle the team too much either. This was a contest that MSU had many chances to win, but ultimately fell short. While it doesn't make stomaching a loss any easier for the team or fans, MSU showed some steps forward on Saturday. Coming in as a significantly penalized team, the Spartans finished the day with just three penalties for 25 yards — a significantly better mark than previous weeks. The defense also had another solid performance this week, keeping a very talented quarterback in Thomas Castellanos in check for most of the night. Those are things that teams can build off of. Even coming out of a loss, any improvement is a positive sign, especially in year one of the Jonathan Smith head coaching era. Michigan State still has all its goals ahead of it, and in year one of a new staff, losses are going to come eventually. Clean up the remaining mistakes and this team could still win some games the rest of the way and work toward making a bowl game. This is not the same team from a year ago. With two top-10 teams up next, it’s going to be tough, but it is still very early in the year and certainly not a time to overreact. No. 3 Ohio State is on the clock next with kickoff set for 7 p.m. Eastern Time Saturday night, exclusively on Peacock.

