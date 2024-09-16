No. 3 Ohio State at Michigan State kickoff time announced for 7 p.m.

Michigan State running back Kay'ron Lynch-Adams surveys the field ahead of him on a carry against Prairie View A&M; Spartan Stadium, East Lansing, Mi. Sept. 14, 2024. (Photo by Marvin Hall/Spartans Illustrated)

No. 3 Ohio State at Michigan State is officially set for a 7 p.m. Eastern Time start and will be broadcast exclusively on Peacock. The matchup will mark the 53rd meeting all-time between the Spartans and Buckeyes with OSU leading the series 37-15, including a 19-5 advantage in East Lansing. The last win by the Spartans on their home field in East Lansing came Nov. 6, 1999 when the No. 19 Spartans downed the No. 20 Buckeyes 23-7. OSU has won nine-straight games in Spartan Stadium since then. Michigan State's last win over Ohio State came in 2015 in Columbus.

The Spartans head into Week Four this Saturday sitting at 3-0 (1-0 Big Ten) following a 40-0 shutout of Prairie View A&M this past weekend. MSU will wrap up its non-conference schedule this weekend with a visit to Boston College (RV) before returning to league action against the Buckeyes in Week Five. BC hosts MSU after falling to then No. 7 Missouri 27-21 on the road. Meanwhile, the Buckeyes are coming off a bye week following blowout wins over Akron (52-6) and Western Michigan (56-0). OSU will host Marshall this week to wrap up its non-conference schedule. The matchup between Michigan State and Ohio State will be the last scheduled game between the two until 2027. The two conference foes have faced off in 13 of the past 14 falls during the regular season dating back to 2011, and the lone year that didn't happen, the two played against each other in the 2013 Big Ten Championship, which the Spartans won 34-24.

