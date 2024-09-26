Michigan State lost a close game on the road to Boston College this past weekend by a final score of 23-19.

In easily the longest of our video breakdowns thus far through the 2024 season, we discuss the triumphs and pitfalls of the MSU offense and defense in the loss to the Eagles.

Offensively, the story continues to be quarterback Aidan Chiles. We discuss each of his interceptions, while looking at his athleticism and how he can build off of his positive plays as well.



The offensive breakdown is in two parts and both videos can be watched below.