Film Room: Michigan State vs. Boston College
Michigan State lost a close game on the road to Boston College this past weekend by a final score of 23-19.
In easily the longest of our video breakdowns thus far through the 2024 season, we discuss the triumphs and pitfalls of the MSU offense and defense in the loss to the Eagles.
Offensively, the story continues to be quarterback Aidan Chiles. We discuss each of his interceptions, while looking at his athleticism and how he can build off of his positive plays as well.
The offensive breakdown is in two parts and both videos can be watched below.
Defensively, we look at some of the takeaways we have from the first big test of the season for the Michigan State run defense, and discuss how the busts that defined the game aren't necessarily representative of the Spartans and what the team has to offer.
On the whole, I remain extremely optimistic about the direction of the team and the Michigan State program under head coach Jonathan Smith. I believe that MSU is well-coached and well-organized.
While there will certainly be bumps on the ride, I think Michigan State is unambiguously headed in the right direction. I am intrigued to see how the Spartans fares against the creme de la creme of the Big Ten in the next 10 days — starting with No. 3 Ohio State this Saturday — and look forward to learning more about this team and its direction.