Michigan State sophomore quarterback Aidan Chiles has shown many bright spots and struggles in his performance through the 2024 season's first four weeks. Earlier this week, Chiles spoke about his performance in the Spartans' 23-19 loss to Boston College and what he has learned from the ups and downs this season as MSU prepares to face off against No. 3 Ohio State on Saturday night. In last week's loss to Boston College, Chiles threw for 241 yards on 17 of 35 passing (48.6%). However, Chiles threw for three interceptions, and turnovers (MSU also lost a fumble) ultimately were one of the deciding factors in why the Spartans fell short. Interceptions have been a challenge for the young quarterback so far this season, as he’s thrown seven through the first four games. Chiles spoke about the interceptions and what he has learned from his mistakes. “Three plays don’t define me, but you have to get rid of the turnovers to win games," Chiles said. "Without the turnovers, without the missed throws, we probably win that game (against Boston College). I don’t think I’m any less of a person, any less of a player, but I’m not discouraged. I’m still going to come out and play my heart out to compete with everybody.”

After the loss to the Eagles, Chiles mentioned that head coach Jonathan Smith's advice to him and the team helped him move forward. “Compete, play fearless, go out there and hunt, that’s what he said," Chiles said about Smith. "We’ve all been competing and working as hard as we possibly can, but turnovers have killed that and that’s on me. I’ve got to fix that." With the criticism of his interceptions through the first four weeks of the season, Chiles focuses on the team aspect rather than listening to the outside noise. “I don’t listen or care what anybody has to say outside of this locker room," Chiles said. "It’s just, we have a lot to prove — and we know we have a lot to prove — and we still know we’re a dangerous team and we know how dangerous we can be, but we've just got to put it out there." Chiles also mentioned that he is still learning right now at this point in the season, especially with being such a young quarterback. “I’m in a learning process — I’m not going to put age on it, but I am a young, everybody knows," he said. "I’m a young quarterback, but that doesn’t really mean anything to me. I’m just still learning. I have to come in and learn from the best, learn from whoever I’ve got to talk to, and work through timing, work through everything we have to work through so we can improve. “I wouldn’t say I'm where I want to be and I wouldn’t say where I thought I would be either. I’m in a process, and wherever that process leads me, that’s where I’m going to go."

In the game against Boston College, the Spartans were without star true freshman wide receiver Nick Marsh, who has been the leading wide receiver for MSU this season. MSU was also without fellow wide receivers Jaron Glover and Antonio Gates Jr. Chiles said that the absence of Marsh and the other wideouts didn’t affect him during the game against the Eagles. “It didn’t affect how I played," Chiles said about the injured wide receivers. "It sucks having some of your guys outm but guys stepped up, they came in and played and they did what they had to do. Aziah (Johnson), Montorie (Foster Jr.), (Jaelen) Smith — all of them came in and played their hearts out.” Chiles showed his creativity as a runner in last Saturday’s game as well, as he rushed the ball nine times for 57 yards and a touchdown. He used his athleticism and escapability with his legs to keep several plays and drives alive against the Eagles. “After a few of those plays, I felt more confident for sure," Chiles said about the plays he made on the ground. "Coming in, (I knew) I can take off(and run) a little bit. So, some things change, but there was no design, no plan for me to run that much — it was just something that happened." In the aftermath of the loss to Boston College, Chiles reflected on his performance and how the Spartans came up on the short end of a victory. He is determined to win for the team and the culture of Michigan State football. “Winning isn’t for me, it’s not just for me, I want to win for this team," Chiles said. "I want to win for this culture that we have here and that’s what I’m here to do. I’m here to be in a winning program, and a winning culture, and help create one as well."

Full Aidan Chiles media availability video:

