PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1DRldOUkw0SlA0JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUNGV05STDRKUDQnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1DRldOUkw0SlA0Jyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
premium-icon
ago football Edit

Dr. Green and White Bad Betting Advice, Week Five: Litmus Test

Paul Fanson • Spartans Illustrated
Staff Writer
@PaulFanson
I am a 1998 graduate of MSU in Chemical Engineer and I earned a Ph.D. from Purdue in 2002. In my day job I work on advanced automotive technology, but I enjoy writing about sports analytics.

Merriam-Webster defines a litmus test as "a test in which a single factor (such as an attitude, event, or fact) is decisive."

We are just four games into the Jonathan Smith era of Michigan State football, so the use of the word "decisive" is a bit much. However, this Saturday night's matchup with the No. 3-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes feels like it could be a strong indicator of things to come.

As I outline below in detail, the Spartans have struggled mightily against the Scarlet and Gray for much of the past decade. But the majority of those games came against a Mel Tucker-coached team (or Harlon Barnett-coached team in 2023) or in the waning days of the Mark Dantonio era. Even with a sample size of just four games, I have reason to believe that Smith is a sideline upgrade.

Last weekend's frustrating loss to Boston College made some fans red in the face and others just blue, but that partially obscures the basic fact that the Spartans on balance have played some pretty solid football over the past three weeks, including two road games against solid Power Four opponents.

If the Spartans could have avoided one or two of the corrosive errors last Saturday night, Michigan State could be sitting at 4-0 with two double-digit road wins and possibly a top-25 ranking.

In other words, Michigan State could very well be better than anyone realizes right now.

On the other sideline, Ohio State comes to town with yet another highly touted roster and a 3-0 record, including wins over a cupcake, a doormat and a lost puppy. The schedule was so strenuous that they needed to take a break in Week Three. So far this year, the Buckeyes are the definition of untested.

Then there is the opposing head coach. Ryan Day has only lost eight games total and only three in Big Ten play over five seasons. Yet many observers, me included, find him underwhelming.

Maybe it is just his losing record against Michigan (which is something fans in East Lansing have not seen since the last John Smith), but something tells me that Day may have some more struggles ahead.

In other words, Ohio State could be a little overrated.

When these two elements are mixed together, I think that the outcome could be unpredictable, especially if the experiment is run after dark. What happens if MSU quarterback Aidan Chiles has a turnover-free game and if the Spartans can minimize penalties while maintaining the strong chemistry and execution on defense? The result could be explosive.

There is still a good chance that Buckeyes comes into Spartan Stadium and put up seven touchdowns the way that they did on their last two visits. But somehow I don't think that is the way this game is going to play out.

If Coach Smith can keep up with Ohio State and make this a competitive game into the fourth quarter, that would certainly indicate to me that good things are on the horizon.

Michigan State Prediction

The Spartans have squared off with the Buckeyes a total of 52 times going all the way back to 1912, a game in which Michigan State won in Columbus. When the Spartans joined the Big Ten, the series stared in earnest with the Green and White winning four of six games between 1951 and 1966.

But the rivalry has been decisively one-sided ever since. Michigan State has only won 10 times in 45 tries since 1967, leaving the overall series with a record of 37-15 in OSU's favor. That winning percentage of .288 is the lowest for the Spartans against any Big Ten team that has been in the conference longer than six months.

The recent history of the series has been caustic for the Spartans. Under Dantonio, Michigan State was able to get three wins over the five-year span from 2011 to 2015, including a Rose Bowl-clinching win in the 2013 Big Ten Championship Game and in the rain in Columbus in 2015.

But those are the only wins for the Spartans over the Buckeyes this century. Michigan State has not gotten a win over Ohio State in Spartan Stadium since Nick Saban did it in 1999.

The story against the spread (ATS) is not much better. The Spartans are a sour 7-15-1 ATS against Ohio State since the beginning of reliable data in 1997. Ohio State has covered the spread against Michigan State in the last seven meetings by virtue of a 34.5-point average margin of victory.

So, all that is not great.

The spread for this year's game opened at +23 for the Green and White. That puts Michigan State's odds at an upset win at around 5%, which is similar to the odds of a No. 15 seed beating a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament, not that something like that has ever happened to either school.

The line opened in similar territory for Ohio State's last two visits to East Lansing. Based on my records Michigan State has only been more than a 22-point underdog at home four times since at least 2001 (with the 2016 and 2023 games against Michigan being the other two contests).

Based on all this data, it is tempting to think that Michigan State is going to get blown out. While that certainly may happen, I think that this game might be a lot closer than the Vegas line implies, for the reasons outlined above. I believe the line is inflated due to the recent history in the series, which has little to do with the current rosters or staffs.

My computer tends to agree, at least with the line being inflated part.

Neither I, nor my computer, is bold enough to make the upset pick here, but I have a strong suspicion that the Spartans will cover and play a competitive game. My final score prediction is:

Ohio State 31, Michigan State 18

Big Ten Overview

Table 1 below gives a full summary of the action in the Big Ten in Week Five, including my projected scores, the opening point spread, and the computers' projected point differentials.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyJz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ndmlkZW8t YWQtd3JhcHBlcic+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPScvL2MuanNyZG4uY29t L3MvY3MuanM/cD0yMjU0NicgdHlwZT0ndGV4dC9qYXZhc2NyaXB0Jz48L3Nj cmlwdD4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ndmlkZW8tY29udGFpbmVyJyBpZD0nZHNfZGVm YXVsdF9hbmNob3InPjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxMTUiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL21pY2hpZ2Fuc3RhdGUucml2 YWxzLmNvbS9uZXdzL2RyLWdyZWVuLWFuZC13aGl0ZS1iYWQtYmV0dGluZy1h ZHZpY2Utd2Vlay1maXZlLWxpdG11cy10ZXN0IiwKICAgIGNzX2ZwaWQ6ICcq bnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGl0OiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBkbTogJypu dWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwZHQ6ICcqbnVsbCcKICB9KTsKICAoZnVuY3Rpb24o KSB7CiAgICB2YXIgcyA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmNyZWF0ZUVsZW1lbnQoInNjcmlw dCIpLCBlbCA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmdldEVsZW1lbnRzQnlUYWdOYW1lKCJzY3Jp cHQiKVswXTsgcy5hc3luYyA9IHRydWU7CiAgICAvLyBsb2FkaW5nIHRoZSBl dmVyZ3JlZW4gdmVyc2lvbiBvZiBjcy5qcyBzbyB3ZSBhbHdheXMgaGF2ZSB0 aGUgbGFzdCB2ZXJzaW9uCiAgICBzLnNyYyA9ICJodHRwczovL3MueWltZy5j b20vY3gvdnptL2NzLmpzIjsKICAgIGVsLnBhcmVudE5vZGUuaW5zZXJ0QmVm b3JlKHMsIGVsKTsKICB9KSgpOwo8L3NjcmlwdD4KCjxub3NjcmlwdD4KICA8 aW1nIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9zYi5zY29yZWNhcmRyZXNlYXJjaC5jb20vcD9j MT0yJmMyPTcyNDE0NjkmYzc9aHR0cHMlM0ElMkYlMkZtaWNoaWdhbnN0YXRl LnJpdmFscy5jb20lMkZuZXdzJTJGZHItZ3JlZW4tYW5kLXdoaXRlLWJhZC1i ZXR0aW5nLWFkdmljZS13ZWVrLWZpdmUtbGl0bXVzLXRlc3QmYzU9MjAyMjcz MzExNSZjdj0yLjAmY2o9MSZjc191Y2ZyPTAiIC8+Cjwvbm9zY3JpcHQ+Cjwh LS0gRW5kIGNvbVNjb3JlIFRhZyAtLT4KCgo=