Merriam-Webster defines a litmus test as "a test in which a single factor (such as an attitude, event, or fact) is decisive."

We are just four games into the Jonathan Smith era of Michigan State football, so the use of the word "decisive" is a bit much. However, this Saturday night's matchup with the No. 3-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes feels like it could be a strong indicator of things to come.

As I outline below in detail, the Spartans have struggled mightily against the Scarlet and Gray for much of the past decade. But the majority of those games came against a Mel Tucker-coached team (or Harlon Barnett-coached team in 2023) or in the waning days of the Mark Dantonio era. Even with a sample size of just four games, I have reason to believe that Smith is a sideline upgrade.

Last weekend's frustrating loss to Boston College made some fans red in the face and others just blue, but that partially obscures the basic fact that the Spartans on balance have played some pretty solid football over the past three weeks, including two road games against solid Power Four opponents.

If the Spartans could have avoided one or two of the corrosive errors last Saturday night, Michigan State could be sitting at 4-0 with two double-digit road wins and possibly a top-25 ranking.

In other words, Michigan State could very well be better than anyone realizes right now.

On the other sideline, Ohio State comes to town with yet another highly touted roster and a 3-0 record, including wins over a cupcake, a doormat and a lost puppy. The schedule was so strenuous that they needed to take a break in Week Three. So far this year, the Buckeyes are the definition of untested.

Then there is the opposing head coach. Ryan Day has only lost eight games total and only three in Big Ten play over five seasons. Yet many observers, me included, find him underwhelming.

Maybe it is just his losing record against Michigan (which is something fans in East Lansing have not seen since the last John Smith), but something tells me that Day may have some more struggles ahead.

In other words, Ohio State could be a little overrated.

When these two elements are mixed together, I think that the outcome could be unpredictable, especially if the experiment is run after dark. What happens if MSU quarterback Aidan Chiles has a turnover-free game and if the Spartans can minimize penalties while maintaining the strong chemistry and execution on defense? The result could be explosive.

There is still a good chance that Buckeyes comes into Spartan Stadium and put up seven touchdowns the way that they did on their last two visits. But somehow I don't think that is the way this game is going to play out.

If Coach Smith can keep up with Ohio State and make this a competitive game into the fourth quarter, that would certainly indicate to me that good things are on the horizon.