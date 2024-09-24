MSU's Jordan Turner, Jack Velling on loss to Boston College: 'It hurts'

Michigan State is no longer undefeated after a 23-19 loss on Saturday night against Boston College this past Saturday night.

While the Spartans acquiring a seven-point lead at halftime, the Spartans had some questionable plays that defined the game, especially in the second half. Just to name a few issues, quarterback Aidan Chiles threw three interceptions and missed some open wide receivers, running back Nate Carter had a hard time finding room on the ground and he missed some big opportunities, running back Kay'ron Lynch-Adams fumbled the ball on the opening kickoff of the second half — a play in which he likely should have taken a knee in the end zone for touchback — en route to a tough loss on the road.

Michigan State redshirt senior linebacker Jordan Turner felt that the Spartans had many opportunities to defeat the Eagles, but it ultimately did not happen.

“We gave it away, and it hurts," Turner said about the game versus Boston College. "Everybody on the team, it hurts us, but there's a 24-hour rule. After that, we get to grinding some more ... we're gonna get back to work, we're gonna focus on the next opponent."

In the red zone this season, the Spartans have had 15 trips, but scored just six touchdowns and five field goals. The clutch factor for the Spartans needs to be increased, and they need to make plays, especially when they are in good field position.

“That last drive we were moving the ball great," MSU tight end Jack Velling said. "But all in all, [we have to] capitalize more in the red zone, limit the turnovers, and we are working on it, and we will be better from there on out.”

The ex-Oregon State connection between Chiles and Velling showed promise, connecting on six passes for 77 yards on Saturday night, including multiple big catches on the Spartans' final drive of the game.