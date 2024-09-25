Michigan State football has been riding the Aidan Chiles roller coaster to both victory and crashing defeat, but such is life for a young quarterback. Despite a rough game Saturday, we talk about why it's worth staying the course with Chase Glasser of Spartans Illustrated.

When would we start getting concerned, what can be done to help him and is the MSU football season still on schedule?

Plus, we check in on our thoughts of offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Brian Lindgren as its been clear aspects of the offense haven't been perfect, but he's getting everything he can.