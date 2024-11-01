Spartans Illustrated Staff Picks: Indiana vs. Michigan State

Michigan State wide receivers Nick Marsh and Montorie Foster Jr. high five (Photo by © Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

After a tough loss to Michigan last week, Michigan State will return home looking to rebound against Indiana on Saturday. The Hoosiers are about a touchdown favorite, but the Spartans play tough at home. The two teams will take the field at 3:30 p.m. on Peacock for the Old Brass Spittoon. Our Spartans Illustrated team breaks down the matchup and gives predictions for tomorrow's action.

David Harns

Michigan State 34, Indiana 21

The home/road difference is a big deal for this team, and I think the Spartan Stadium crowd provides key support and helps MSU to a bounce back win. The offensive game plan trusts Aidan Chiles this time and, in this coming-of-age game for the young quarterback, he shows Spartan fans his maturation process was worth the wait. Indiana crashes back to reality and the Spartans defense stands tall. Everything head coach Jonathan Smith has been preaching comes together in this daytime game and Spartan fans are ecstatic as they make their way out of Spartan Stadium.

Ryan O'Bleness

Indiana 34, Michigan State 24

I was skeptical of this Indiana team earlier in the season because of its rather weak schedule, but I now believe this is a very good team that has taken care of business every single week. Curt Cignetti has immediately turned things around and the Hoosiers believe in him and his vision. I do think the Spartans will be competitive in this game, however. IU has only played in two other road games this season against lesser opponents in UCLA and Northwestern, so I do believe the Spartan Stadium crowd will be the toughest one the Hoosiers have faced this season, and it could provide a boost to MSU. With that said, quarterback Kurtis Rourke is expected to start after missing time with an injury, and he is a veteran who makes limited mistakes and won't be intimated by the crowd noise. This Indiana team still lacks talent from top to bottom, but it plays as a unit and has plenty of playmakers to make things happen. Defensively, the Hoosiers are solid across the board. Indiana enters this game with confidence and gets another win.

Paul Fanson

Indiana 32, Michigan State 20

I was strangely confident going into the past two weekends, so much so that I ignored the advice of my computer. That changes this week. I was skeptical of how good the Hoosiers really are until they dismantled Nebraska two weeks ago. If anything, I now think Indiana is underrated. This one is going to be tough for the Spartans. Even if the Spartans play well, I don't see them outscoring the Hoosiers. The most points that the Spartans have scored against an FBS team this year is 32 points. Indiana's lowest offensive output of the season is 31 points. This one could get ugly.

Kevin Knight

Indiana 49, Michigan State 17

The Spartans contain the Hoosiers better than the Cornhuskers did, and even manage a bit more in points both thanks to being more battle-hardened than UNL. This IU team is simply too good for MSU to get back into the win column against, though.

Brendan Moore

Indiana 35, Michigan State 17

Indiana is playing with a lot of confidence this season and with good reason. This is a talented team that can make a run at a Big Ten title and College Football Playoff spot. Even if starting quarterback Kurtis Rourke is not 100% healthy, I expect the Hoosiers to get off to a good start. They haven’t trailed in a game the entire season. While Indiana is favored by around a touchdown, give or take a few points, the Hoosiers are 7-1 against the spread this season. They have consistently outperformed the sportsbooks’ expectations this season. Red zone offense is going to be key for Michigan State. Fortunately for the Spartans, Indiana has an average red zone defense (allowed 10 touchdowns in 18 attempts). However, Indiana has one of the best turnover margins in America (plus-8), so expect the Hoosiers to win the turnover battle and the game.

Zach Manning

Indiana 23, Michigan State 17

I expect Michigan State's defense to step up throughout this game, giving the offense a chance to put up some points. Some promising drives stall out, and the Spartans drop another one-score game.

Jay Yaney

Indiana 38, Michigan State 21

This year, the Indiana Hoosiers are one of the biggest surprises in college football. In Bloomington, fans are equally surprised to learn that there are still football games played after basketball season starts. The Spartans are wearing the black uniforms this week in hopes that the darker color will help their eyes get acclimated to playing football in the sunlight. Being a resident of the State of Indiana, I can tell you that lots of IU fans are nervous about playing Michigan State this week. Hoosier fans see this as a classic trap game, as they look ahead to Ohio State and potentially a spot in the Big Ten Championship — and perhaps a spot in the 12-team College Football Playoff this year. As I look at it, IU has not played a close game all year. The Hoosiers haven't scored less than 31 points all season. MSU has only scored more than 31 points twice this season. If Michigan State retains the Old Brass Spittoon this year, I'll gladly admit I was wrong, but I have to go with IU 38, MSU 21.